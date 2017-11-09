The Walmart Black Friday ad was released on Thursday and, as expected, the top deals include a heavily discounted iPhone, big-screen TVs for less than $200, streaming devices, cheap video games, and competitive pricing on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X, and Sony’s PlayStation 4. Check out some of the highlights of the 2017 Black Friday ad below.

Most Walmart stores will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving (November 23) with select doorbuster deals available one day before the official Black Friday deals begin. Note — stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island will open at 1 a.m. on November 24 and stores in Maine will open at 12:01 a.m. If you don’t want to leave your house and miss out on Thanksgiving dinner or an NFL game, most doorbuster deals will be available to purchase online, many with free shipping.

For consumers who decide to brave the crowds and shop in-store, Walmart is pulling out all the stops this year in an effort to make holiday shopping a positive experience. According to Fortune, 4,700 stores will host special holiday parties that will feature pictures with Santa, product demos, free curbside pickup for items ordered online, and a lineup of new brands that will be introduced throughout the holiday season.

What are the top deals in the 2017 Walmart Black Friday ad? Here’s a look at the items that may sell out quickly when the sale goes live both in-store and online.

TVs and streaming devices

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, some of this year’s best Black Friday TV deals are in the Best Buy’s newly-released ad. However, Walmart is staying competitive with free shipping and decent discounts on name brand televisions. The doorbuster deals include a Sharp 55-inch 4K Smart TV for $298, a Samsung 58-inch 4K Smart TV for $598, and an Element 39-inch Smart TV for $125.

Streaming devices are useful and inexpensive gifts if you can scoop them up on Black Friday. Walmart is offering the Google Chromecast with a $5 Vudu credit for $20 (limit six per person), and the Roku Express for $22 with a free month of DirectTV Now, Showtime, and a $5 Vudu credit.

Video game consoles and games

If you have gamers on your holiday shopping list, there are several Black Friday deals worth checking out in the Walmart ad. The Nintendo Switch with neon red and blue Joy-cons will be priced at $299. The Xbox One X ($499), the Xbox One S 500GB ($189), and the PS4 ($199) will be available in limited quantities.

The Walmart Black Friday ad also features the Nintendo 2DS Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time bundle for $79, the Legend of Zelda special edition video game for Nintendo Switch ($49), Call of Duty WWIII ($43), a variety of video games priced from $9 to $29, and a three-month Xbox Live Gold card for $12.

iPhone

If you’re not picky about the model or the carrier, one of Walmart’s doorbuster deals is an iPhone 6 32GB for $129 with Straight Talk Wireless. For shoppers who want to sign a contract with Verizon or ATT, Walmart will be offering a $300 store gift card when you activate select iPhone devices in-store.

The retailer notes that a store map for the holiday sale will be available online on November 14. The map will indicate where the deals are located throughout the store. Check out the entire 2017 Walmart Black Friday ad on the retailer’s website.

[Featured Image by Joshua Lott/Getty Images]