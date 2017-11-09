‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Nov. 10: Zack’s In A Jam, Scott Plays The Hero & Victor Blindsides Abby

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, November 10, reveal that Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) will come up with a risky plan. Sharon (Sharon Case) and Scott will fill Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) in on the details. His wild suggestion is to expose Zack’s involvement with the Genoa City sex ring at a public event. Scott will ask Crystal to consider confronting Zack (Ryan Ashton) at Victor’s (Eric Braeden) party.

According to SoapHub, Scott will suggest that confronting Zack at the party is the safest thing to do. After all, he won’t attack them at a party. It will force him to be careful. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Scott feels anxious about confronting Zack, as he will then know Crystal’s location. He knows that publicly facing the sex ringleader carries a risk of him escaping and coming after them later.

At the Top of the Tower, Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Abby (Melissa Ordway) will be excited over how successful the dating app has been in the last few months. Victor chooses this time to announce that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is the new COO of Newman Enterprises.

As you can imagine, Abby will be furious that her sister made the party all about her. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby is livid when she learns that Victoria will be taking over her main duties at Newman Enterprises.

Today on #YR, Victor cuts a deal with Victoria, plus Sharon & Scott make a plan to trap Zack. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/sEgn1QxCrn pic.twitter.com/Ro6TWmpxZu — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 7, 2017

The worst part of it all is that Abby had no idea that Victoria was returning to NE. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby will rant that someone should have told her beforehand. Things are going to get pretty tense at NE.

If the drama at the Newman party wasn’t enough, Zack would find himself in trouble. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Scott’s plan to expose Zack’s app will pay off and soon Abby will know that her live-in boyfriend is a real scumbag.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Friday’s show will end with a cliffhanger for Zack’s storyline, with it being the primary focus for next week. Zack will try to run after his involvement with the sex ring comes out. Scott will chase him, but the elevators close, which will give Zack the chance to get away.

Do you think Zack will get away? How will Abby handle Victoria’s new job?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

