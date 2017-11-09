Jessa Duggar Grows Net Worth Using Family, Baby, & Husband Ben Seewald Amid ‘Counting On’ Cancellation Rumors

Despite the fact that Counting On cancellation rumors are making the rounds, Jessa Duggar is still trying to connect with her fans on Instagram. She posts about her baby boys and husband the most out of all the married Duggars and gives her fans an intimate look at her family dynamics. Knowing that Jessa has 2 million people following her, she has the potential to grow her net worth via Instagram.

The 25-year-old mother of two frequently posts about her life with her kids and husband, not just in photos, but also in long captions that work like a mini blog. She documents not just the cute moment from her two sons’ lives, but she also shows pictures of piles of diapers and crying kids. Additionally, Jessa writes about how tiring parenting and housekeeping can be.

She also has been interactive with her fans. When she was criticized for various cleaning or mothering techniques, she responded by making a new post on Instagram. Instead of making excuses and getting defensive, she used the opportunity to give context and to point out that nobody makes for a perfect parent.

Her husband, Ben Seewald, has also been a regular star on her Instagram. Since Jessa is the one with the phone, Ben is featured wrangling her kids and being an enthusiastic playmate for his two baby sons, Spurgeon and Henry. While Jessa has mentioned in the past that they have trouble continuing their PDA because they each have to hold a baby, from her Instagram posts, it looks like they have more respect and appreciation for each other.

We had a fun time celebrating Spurgeon's birthday yesterday! ???????? We're so grateful to God for this sweet little boy. It has been such a joy to watch him grow and learn this past year. Can't believe he's already 2 years old! A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:04pm PST

Her openness has made her the most followed Duggar on any social media platform. She has more fans than her sisters Jill and Jinger Duggar, and she also has more followers than the official Duggar Family Facebook page that her parents run.

If she chooses in this direction, Jessa and Ben Seewald can utilize their fan base to grow their net worth. Right now, their family’s reality TV show, Counting On, has fallen in the ratings, and there are rumors of it getting canceled.

When Season 6 of Counting On ended with Joe and Kendra’s wedding, TLC did not give any signs that there will be another season. There have been no teaser trailers for the next season, nor has been any official announcement about whether fans will get to see Joy and Austin, who got married in this past season, settling into their married lives.

Do you think there is a possibility of Jessa reaching out to harness her own fanbase? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jessa Seewald/Instagram]