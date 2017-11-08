WWE Star Ric Flair Admits To Sleeping With 10,000 Women — As Well As A Twice-A-Day Naughty Habit

Wrestling superstar Ric Flair has confessed to having slept with an estimated 10,000 women in his lifetime. That’s in addition to masturbating twice a day and drinking from 15 to 25 alcoholic drinks per day in the prime of his pro wrestling career.

Ric Flair’s bizarre claims came during a new ESPN documentary about the life of the former WWE star and the only two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee, according to Fox News. The 30 for 30 documentary, which aired on ESPN on Tuesday night, featured interviews with almost 50 wrestling personalities as well as Flair’s family members and friends, who spilled the beans about the WWE star’s promiscuous lifestyle.

Born Richard Fliehr, Ric Flair recalled during the documentary how monogamy made him “miserable,” which is why he has slept with thousands of women. The WWE superstar, who has had four wives, divorced his most recent ex-wife, Jackie Beems, three years ago. In 2010, Beems was reportedly arrested for abusing the former wrestling star, as reported by CBS News.

In the ESPN special, Flair admitted to sleeping with an estimated 10,000 women in addition to masturbating twice a day. The infamously polygamous Hall of Famer explained that he would have sex every time he spent the night in Hutchinson, Kansas.

“Let me tell you something, if you’re wrestling and you’re in Hutchinson, Kansas, and you’re gonna spend the night there, I’m gonna find something to do. I’m not going through that night by myself,” Ric Flair said during the documentary.

But sex is not the only thing that can be counted in thousands, as the wrestler also recalled drinking from 15 to 25 alcoholic drinks per day at the height of his wrestling career. In his October’s interview with the Associated Press, Ric Flair insisted that he quit drinking after he suffered kidney failure and was placed in a medically-induced coma before going in for surgery in August, as reported by ABC News. The wrestling superstar blamed his decades of alcohol abuse for the kidney failure.

Flair has previously revealed to People Magazine that he started drinking back in the early 1970s in order to “bond” with fellow wrestlers. During the new documentary special, the WWE star also recalled a time he met with a sports psychologist in the late 1980s. According to Flair, the psychologist was “laying on the couch and I was on the chair talking to him” after he found out that the wrestler had been drinking “every day, seven days a week, 365 days a year” for almost 20 years straight.

