Kim Zolciak Explains Her Late Entrance On ‘RHOA’ Season 10, Announces Which Episode She Arrives

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 debuted this past Sunday, and many fans were questioning where Kim Zolciak-Biermann was. The returning RHOA star shed some light on the matter with her Twitter followers and just when she’ll appear.

Kim is not a main Housewife this season, as she’s only listed as being a friend of the Housewives. This cast member role falls below a main Housewife and above a guest role. Kim played a guest in Season 9 when she appeared in the last episode during Sheree Whitfield’s housewarming party. Her role as a friend means she will not hold a peach in the opening credits, or have a tagline.

After a fan tweeted to Kim saying she couldn’t wait to see her back on the show, the mother-of-six responded and let her loyal follower know just when she’d be appearing.

Kim explained her late arrival in Season 10 was Bravo’s choosing, since filming RHOA had to coincide with tapings of her own show, Don’t Be Tardy. She then let her fans know they could see her in Episode 4.

That means Kim won’t be on RHOA until November 26. There’s no official information on Episode 4 yet, but Kim will definitely be appearing in many episodes after her entrance. An average season of RHOA runs for about 25 episodes, so fans will definitely get their fair share of the 39-year-old.

#Goals ???? photo credit: @mrdblanks ❤️ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Oct 8, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

Also absent from the first episode was newcomer Eva Marcille from America’s Next Top Model. People reported Eva will also be a friend of the Housewives, and there’s no word on when she’ll appear yet. The reality star won Season 3 of ANTM and starred on The Young and the Restless from 2008-09.

Even though Season 10 of RHOA just debuted, feuding is already occurring over Season 11 castings. As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, NeNe Leakes is reportedly threatening to quit the show if Kim becomes an official Housewife next year. Kim is engaged in a non-stop feud with NeNe and Kenya Moore and Bravo may ultimately have to make a decision over who is more beneficial to the series.

For now, fans can watch Kim on Don’t Be Tardy every Friday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST.

[Featured Image by Alex Martinez/Bravo]