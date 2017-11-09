Black Friday 2017 Ads Reveal Walmart Has Target, Amazon, Kohl’s, And Best Buy Revving Up The Competition

The most anticipated Black Friday ad by far is Walmart, as many Black Friday shoppers wait for that coveted Walmart flyer to pop up online as the unofficial start of their season’s holiday shopping. This year again, the 2017 Black Friday Walmart ad is deemed the most anticipated Black Friday flyer, according to AL.com and they promise that it is due out any day now.

Ahead of Walmart during this 2017 Black Friday ad season, some of the bigger box stores have offered up their Black Friday sales brochures and they look to be ready for some stiff competition across the board. A report that was published back in September might surprise all you Walmart shoppers with what the data reveals about how the Walmart Black Friday savings stand up to the other big name stores on Black Friday discounts, but you may want to look a bit deeper into this report.

Best Black Friday.com released the data on the discounts that the different stores offered during last year’s Black Friday sales. They obtained the average discounts which were calculated by Wallet Hub. Since this data doesn’t change much from year to year, the Black Friday predictions for discounts this year from the stores like Walmart, Best Buy, Kohls, Target, Macy’s, JC Penneys, and Kmart, along with the many others are about the same as last year. So what does this data suggest?

You might not want to bypass or overlook the other stores when it comes to sale prices as the average discount for items sold at Walmart were less than stores like JC Penney, Macy’s, Kohs, and Sears, suggests Best Black Friday.com. Walmart discounted their prices at an average of 32.6 percent in comparison to Kohls where their average discount was 58.1 percent for last year’s Black Friday sales. Macy’s was at a whopping 63.5 percent and JC Penney’s was at 62.8 percent for the Black Friday sales last year.

These percentages don’t change very much from year to year, so the predictions for the 2017 Black Friday sales discounts are similar to the same discounted percentages that were seen last year.

But Wait — Critical thinking suggests that just because Walmart’s discount percentages did not look as good on this list as some of the other stores this doesn’t necessarily mean that the item you want would be cheaper to buy at another store. Even if that store is listed as having a bigger discount percentage.

If Walmart’s original price on an item is $40, but you get it for $30 during the Black Friday sales, then your discount is 25 percent. Now if that same item is at another store with an original price of $100 and you get it for $50 then your discount is 50 percent. You did get a much bigger discount percentage-wise than you would have at Walmart, but you still got the item for a cheaper price at Walmart.

If you had purchased it at the 50 percent discount than you would have paid $10 more than you would have at Walmart. While Walmart might not look good with their percentage amounts on paper if their original prices are lower than the other stores in this database, it is what the price you will pay for the item that counts, not how much of a percentage it is discounted. It is important to look at the discounts on a case-by-case basis, suggest Best Black Friday.com because the percentage list might tell the whole story.

You can see the entire list here from Best Black Friday.com.

Black Friday ads are offering some great deals so far, according to Fox News.

Target’s ad was recently released, according to AL.com and here are a few of their electronic deals.

4K Ultra HD Westinghouse Smart 55-inch TV for $249.99

Jetson V12 all terrain hoverboard for $199

Amazon Echo Dot for $29.99

Xbox One S 500GB console for $189.99

Google Home Mini for $29 with free $10 Target gift card with purchase

PlayStation 4 1 TB console for $199.99

4K Ultra HD TCL Roku Smart TV for $349.99

Amazon Fire Stick for $24.99

Kohl’s has also released their Black Friday ad and here are just a few deals they are offering.

Haier 55″ 4K Ultra HD TV – $299.99 with $90 in free Kohl’s Cash

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Console – $199.99 with $60 in free Kohl’s Cash

Microsoft Xbox One S 500 GB Console + $45 Kohl’s Cash for $189.99

Samsung 55″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – $499.99 with $150 in free Kohl’s Cash

Best Buy has released some of their deals for the Black Friday event with a few highlight below.

Sharp 50″ 4K Ultra HD TV, $179.99 (in-store deal only, regular price: $499.99)

Samsung 50″ 4K Ultra HD TV, $399.99 (regular price: $699.99)

Motorola Video Baby Monitor with 2.8″ screen, $79.99 (regular price: $149.99)

Amazon has selected a few items to be featured in their “Countdown to Black Friday” deals week. These items will be available for 24 hours and updated daily, much like what Amazon’s does every day with their “deals of the day,” according to Yahoo Finance.

[Featured Image by Andy Dean Photography/Shutterstock]