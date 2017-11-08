Real Reason Why John Cena Joined ‘Team SmackDown’ Revealed

For several weeks, Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal was advertised as a headlining match for WWE Survivor Series. The big rumor was that John Cena would make his WWE return for the event to serve as the Special Guest Referee for the match as well. The belief was that his presence would foreshadow a new feud between Cena and Mahal for another time. However, AJ Styles beat Mahal last night to become the WWE Champion and will be facing Lesnar at the event. John Cena has also become the fifth member of Team SmackDown.

The WWE Universe is at a loss for words after the major title change last night and the announcement that Cena will be a part of Team SmackDown. Since last night, there have been a lot of questions about Mahal’s status and a lot of claims have been made that he’s injured. However, it’s now being reported that too many people were “crapping” on the Lesnar vs. Mahal match, so WWE officials made the choice to replace Jinder with AJ Styles. After that decision was made, John Cena’s role at WWE Survivor Series also had to change.

With Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles on the card, John Cena serving as the Special Guest Referee does not make much sense because WWE officials wanted to foreshadow the upcoming rivalry between Cena and Mahal. As a result, the powers that be and John Cena decided that becoming the better choice was to have him become a member of Team SmackDown. It’s not one of the worst changes to the card that has taken place recently.

Some fans may not like John Cena bouncing from Raw to SmackDown Live so quickly, but his “free agent” status allows him to be used on both brands as necessary. It’s unclear if Cena will be returning to television next week before WWE Survivor Series or if he will just be appearing on the PPV. Regardless, John Cena’s role on the card is exciting because he may exchange blows with Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, or even Kurt Angle again. WWE officials have made some huge changes, but Survivor Series is must-see with John Cena back in action.

[Featured Image by WWE]