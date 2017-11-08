Miley Cyrus Reportedly Postpones Wedding To Liam Hemsworth Again, Couple Heading For Potential Split?

Miley Cyrus has allegedly delayed her wedding to Liam Hemsworth once again, which has started to give fans the impression the couple could soon be splitting up.

Having almost been engaged for two years since rekindling their love for one another, reports have claimed that multiple plans to kick off the preparation for a wedding had been made but always seem to have fallen through.

Every time Miley Cyrus would allegedly begin planning for her big day, she would find herself being caught up in work commitments, recording a studio album, going on tour, preparing for her time on The Voice — there was always something.

This time around, it seems that heading on tour next year in support of her latest album, Younger Now, is causing yet another delay for the singer to finally walk down the aisle to the supposed love of her life.

There’s no doubt that Miley Cyrus is head over heels in love with Liam, but fans have definitely questioned why the couple just won’t tie the knot in a small ceremony with a bunch of their closest friends.

Being engaged for two years has made fans question whether their wedding day will ever happen. Unless Miley Cyrus is planning for a big extravagant day, there’s no reason to constantly push back the dates of when she will walk down the aisle and say “I do.”

But Hollywood Life claims that Miley Cyrus and Liam couldn’t care less about other people’s opinions because they know just how in love they are with one another.

In fact, while they value marriage, it’s not something that they think would change the fact that they are obsessed with one another. They will definitely tie the knot but there’s no rush for them to make it happen anytime soon.

Sources say that when Miley Cyrus feels the time is right, she will act on her plans to marry Liam, but with their careers both going really well, she sees no reason to put that on hold to simply plan a wedding right now.

