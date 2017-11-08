Angelina Jolie Is Going To Stick It To Brad Pitt With A Surprise Wedding To Her New Boyfriend

Angelina Jolie is planning to “blindside” Brad Pitt with a quick marriage to her new boyfriend, an anonymous insider source tells InTouch Weekly.

So far, the couple isn’t even officially divorced — and that’s been all Angelina’s doing, according to the source. She filed for divorce in September 2016, after Brad allegedly got drunk and had some sort of physical altercation with oldest son Maddox on a private jet. Since then, she’s deliberately dragged out the divorce proceedings, including making last-minute changes to custody agreements, in order to frustrate Brad. Brad, for his part, has petitioned for what’s called a “bifurcated divorce” — that is, each person in the marriage is declared legally single while the couple hashes out the particulars of their divorce.

Far from continuing to delay, Angelina is now, all of a sudden, “amenable” to the idea. And that’s because she’s ready to get married again.

So who’s the guy? The source isn’t naming names, revealing only that he’s a wealthy British businessman and philanthropist who’s in his 40’s (Angelina is 42).

She had hoped to marry in secret in order to hurt Brad even more.

“If it makes Brad unhappy when he finds out, she’s fine with that It’s another way of sticking it to Brad.”

Todos dicen que la nueva novia de Brad Pitt tiene un gran parecido a Angelina Jolie https://t.co/G761UYlNmS pic.twitter.com/Vv9awQAZ8Z — MSN Argentina (@msnarg) October 28, 2017

According to the source, Angelina has most of the particulars worked out already: the guest list, what roles the kids will play, even where the wedding will take place.

As for the guest list, it’s going to be kept small: “She only wants her nearest and dearest… for the wedding.” Besides her kids, the guest list will include her brother James Haven and dad Jon Voight (with whom she has a relationship now after formerly being estranged); her friend Loung Ung; and her assistant, Holly Goline.

The kids will play a role, too: Knox will be ring-bearer (again), and Pax will record music for the reception as well as serve as pastry chef.

Most jarring is the location she’s chosen: Jolie wants to get married at a wildlife preserve in Cambodia. The southeast Asian nation has a special place in Jolie’s heart: it’s where she and Brad adopted Maddox; it’s where she filmed movies including Tomb Raider and They Killed My Father; and she owns a house there. The menu will consist of mostly traditional Cambodian fare.

“[Cambodia is] near and dear to her heart. She constantly refers to it as her second home.”

As of this writing, there has been no independent confirmation of whom Angelina Jolie is dating and whether or not she intends to get married in order to spite Brad Pitt.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]