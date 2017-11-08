‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Ross Marquand On Aaron And Gracie, Savior Baby Is An Anchor

Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers reveal Ross Marquand’s take on Aaron’s loss. The actor also discussed baby Gracie, the little girl who Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) took after killing her father. How important is the Savior baby, and how will it affect Aaron? These questions were answered in a Q&A session posted on AMC’s official blog.

Last Sunday, Eric (Jordan Woods-Robinson) died. It was a horrible moment for Aaron. Despite going through so much grief, he offered to take the Savior baby, Gracie. It was an emotional moment for both Aaron and fans. So, what made the character reach out to the orphaned little girl?

Ross Marquand explained that baby Gracie is “an anchor in these crazy times.” After losing Eric, he needs a purpose or some kind of mission to keep going. He also said that the child hasn’t been affected by the harsh and brutal world yet. She is pure, which is also how he described Aaron and Eric’s love.

“He’s in this hurricane of emotion and found this anchor. The battle was won, but he lost his boyfriend so it’s not a real win for him. Gracie is an anchor in these crazy times. He needs to give himself some purpose or some sort of mission because if he lets the emotion overtake him, he won’t be able to function at all.”

Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers reveal that Rick and the communities are not just worried about themselves. One of the reasons they are fighting Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors is for future generations. There are children to be concerned about, and they don’t want them to grow up living under Negan’s thumb. They are ensuring a future of freedom and independence. Ross Marquand also explained that they are fighting for humanity.

Sometimes when loss happens on TWD, characters can completely fall apart. This won’t be the case for Aaron. He will move forward, even though he is in a whirlwind of emotion. As the Inquisitr previously noted, Aaron and Gracie both lost people close to them that day. Aaron lost Eric, and Gracie’s father was killed by Rick Grimes.

Despite losing so much in just a few moments, they might be able to heal together. At least, fans are hoping that they both survive “All Out War.” As viewers know, nobody is guaranteed safety, not even an innocent child.

What do you think of Aaron taking baby Gracie in The Walking Dead? Do you believe that it was the right move for Rick Grimes to take the Savior baby?

