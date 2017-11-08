Camille Grammer Gushes Over Fiance As ‘RHOBH’ Season 8 Teaser Clip Is Shared

Camille Grammer is returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 8, and she is expected to become an actual “Real Housewife.”

On the heels of her engagement news, Bravo TV released a teaser clip for Season 8, and Camille Grammer was seen alongside her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley, suggesting that she was not only returning to the reality series but returning to the show in a full-time role.

While fans will have to wait and see if the network brought Camille Grammer back to her original full-time position on the show, which she started during the very first season of the series, it seems fairly certain that fans will soon be seeing much more of Grammer and her new fiance, David C. Meyer.

As fans might have seen online, Camille Grammer traveled to the East Coast last week to help raise cancer awareness, and during her trip to Washington D.C., she posed for a photo with her daughter, Mason, and gushed over her supportive fiance, who was standing nearby.

Also joining Camille Grammer during her visit to Washington D.C. was her mother, who battled ovarian cancer years ago. As Grammer revealed on her Instagram page days ago, her mother is her inspiration and has given hope to many others who have suffered and continue to suffer through battles with ovarian cancer.

Mother Daughter moment. My girl Mason was there 2 help raise awareness @GYNCancer & my handsome fiancé there 2 support me Surrounded by [love] pic.twitter.com/WaQKGPa1yu — Camille Grammer (@TheRealCamilleG) November 8, 2017

Camille Grammer has been spending tons of time with the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in recent months, and several weeks ago, the ladies, including Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and Teddi Jo Mellencamp, joined her in New York City as her daughter, Mason, walked in a fashion week show. Grammer also joined the women during a girls trip to Sin City over the summer.

To see more of Camille Grammer and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, Adrienne Maloof, and Dorit Kemsley, don’t miss the Season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

