Fredrik Eklund Gives Update On His Twins: Have They Arrived Yet?

Fredrik Eklund announced that he was going to be a father this past summer. He had learned the news while in Paris, France, back in April. He was working on launching a building for a contractor, when his husband, Derek Kaplan, flew to Paris to celebrate Fredrik’s 40th birthday — and to announce the news that they were expecting twins. It was very early in the pregnancy, so Eklund didn’t spill the beans to his family and Million Dollar Listing New York co-stars who were present. However, Eklund has hinted that the due date for his twins is just weeks away, and he’s excited about becoming a father.

In fact, Fredrik is so excited about becoming a father that he is ready for the twins’ arrival. He has previously shared photos of him and Derek shopping for clothing, and he even shared a photo of him hanging out with the surrogate, who is carrying the twins. According to a new Instagram post, Fredrik Eklund is now revealing that the nursery is done as well, and he has personalized pillows for the babies. He is having a girl named Milla and a son named Fredrik Jr., or Freddy. The babies haven’t arrived yet, but they are due in just a few weeks.

We’re ready for you now… ???? A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Nov 8, 2017 at 7:03am PST

It has been a long time coming for Fredrik Eklund and Derek Kaplan. The two have tried to get pregnant via a surrogate a few times, but they always received devastating news. It got to a point where Fredrik was ready to walk away from his dream of becoming a father. However, he just needed to let his husband take the reins and go to the doctor visits. If there was bad news, Eklund didn’t have to know. His husband had expressed concerns over Fredrik’s busy work schedule, as he didn’t want to become a stay-at-home father. It will be interesting to see if Eklund takes time off to enjoy fatherhood, especially since he is having twins. One can imagine his hands will be full, but he will enjoy the entire process. No word on how much the twins will be filmed for Million Dollar Listing New York.

What do you think about Fredrik Eklund being ready for this twins? Do you think he’s going to take paternity leave to stay at home with his twins?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]