Will Smith And Jada Pinkett-Smith Did Not Give $5 Million To Tyrese – Couple Worried About Nervous Breakdown

Actor and singer Tyrese has been the focus of Instagram lately after claiming that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith handed over $5 million in order to help pay his legal fees and custody case bills. However, according to TMZ, that news isn’t true.

Tyrese claimed that his wife had hidden the news about Will and Jada giving him $5 million in order to help their family survive. Tyrese went on to claim that someone asked him to stay off the internet, possibly alluding to the notion that Will and Jada may have asked Tyrese to stay off the web in the wake of his daughter’s legal fees being paid. Tyrese claimed he would listen and went on to praise and thank Will and Jada for always showing up for him and for giving him $5 million.

Not only did Will and Jada say that they didn’t give Tyrese $5 million, but the couple reported that they didn’t give Tyrese any money at all — at least according to TMZ’s sources. Therefore, it’s not clear why Tyrese turned to social media to praise Will and Jada for helping to get him out of his financial troubles stemming from his custody case.

Will and Jada are actually worried about Tyrese’s mental and emotional state of being after Tyrese’s social media breakdown became video fodder for the world to see, with the footage of Tyrese crying over his daughter becoming the source of memes. Tyrese may have claimed that the $5 million was sent to him last Sunday by Will and Jada in exchange for Tyrese keeping a lower profile on social media. However, Tyrese is back to updating his Instagram account with different topics lately. Will and Jada are actually very worried that Tyrese’s odd behavior represents some type of a mental or emotional nervous breakdown that his fans are witnessing.

Tyrese has been friends with Will and Jada for years, and they are concerned for the actor. As seen in the top photo above, Will, Jada, Tyrese, and Tom Cruise were photographed together when they attended the premiere of I Am Legend at Madison Square Garden on December 11, 2007, in New York City.

[Featured Image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images]