Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Celebrating Two Years Together — A Look Back At Their Cutest Moments

It seems like it was only yesterday when Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani started dating, but the couple officially marked their two-year anniversary this month. With their romance still going strong, here’s a quick look back at their cutest moments.

According to E! Online, the two were first spotted together at a Halloween party in October of 2015. The following week, The Voice stars confirmed that they were dating, and they were photographed holding hands for the first time the very next day. The two then spent the holidays visiting each other’s families in Los Angeles and Oklahoma, while sharing plenty of romantic selfies on social media.

Shelton and Stefani’s first red carpet came in February on 2016 at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Blake Shelton wore a casual black suit and jacket while Stefani rocked a beautiful red floral dress. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple surprised fans a few months later when they performed their first duet together on The Voice, titled “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.” They sang the same song later that month at the Billboard Music Awards.

In June of 2016, Gwen Stefani shared a few pics of her surprise birthday party for Shelton, who had just turned 40 years old. The two looked absolutely adorable as they celebrated Shelton’s big day. Speaking of birthdays, Shelton gave Stefani a big smooch during her son Zuma’s birthday later that summer. The couple shared a similar smooching kiss for Shelton’s 41st birthday this past June, which they celebrated on his sprawling ranch in Oklahoma.

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Shortly after their one-year anniversary, meanwhile, Shelton and Stefani appeared together at the Women of the Year Awards in Hollywood. The two looked happier than ever, and the No Doubt alum couldn’t help but gush about her boyfriend. Not only did she call the country crooner her best friend, but she also assured everyone that he is an amazing guy.

“Thank you for kissing me back to life,” Stefani shared that evening while accepting Glamour’s award for Woman of the Year.

Thanku @glamourmag Gx #powerful #inspired A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 15, 2016 at 9:29pm PST

With their romance already passing the two-year mark, there’s no telling where it is heading moving forward. Whether they keep things simple or tie the knot, it’s clear that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani couldn’t be happier.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]