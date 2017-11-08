If a new TV is on your holiday shopping list, the newly-released Best Buy Black Friday ad has several noteworthy deals on HDTVs that will be available online and in-store when the sale goes live on Thanksgiving Day.

How do Best Buy’s doorbuster deals stack up against the holiday discounts on televisions offered by Walmart, Target, and Amazon? Whether you’re looking for a cheap big screen television or an HDTV with all the bells and whistles, here’s a look at the top Black Friday TV deals.

On Wednesday, Best Buy released a preview of its Black Friday sale, with confirmation that most stores will be open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving (November 23) and will reopen on Friday, November 24. Due to state laws, stores in Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island will not be open on Thanksgiving.

If you don’t mind missing out on a turkey dinner to score a good deal on a TV, you may want to bring a snack while you wait for the store to open. Consumers can expect long lines to form outside of Best Buy hours ahead of the retailer’s holiday sale.

Best Buy’s preview ad includes a number of television deals. While many offers will be available online (while supplies last), USA Today reports that the 50-inch Sharp 4K television, priced at $179 ($320 off), will only be available in-store.

Other doorbuster deals that will be available in limited quantities online or in-store include an Insignia 39-inch Smart HDTV for $179 ($100 off), a Samsung 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV for $749 ($350 off), and a Sony 60-inch Smart 4K HDTV for $599 ($400 off).

According to the Best Buy website, the retailer is offering free delivery on most TVs that are ordered online. That’s a big perk if you’re not keen on standing in line or can’t fit a big screen television in your car.

Target, Walmart, and Amazon are typically Best Buy’s biggest competitors on Black Friday. It’s important to scan the ads and compare not only prices but the brands and features of the televisions.

Target’s biggest perk is an extra 5 percent off with the REDCard debit or credit card, as well as free shipping and returns. Amazon offers free shipping on most items for Prime members, and Walmart offers free shipping on most items priced $35 or more.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Target’s Black Friday ad was released earlier this week, and doorbuster TV deals include a 55-inch Westinghouse Smart 4K TV for $249, a Polaroid 32-inch LED TV $89, and an LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for $499.

Walmart’s Black Friday ad is expected to be released this week. Forbes predicts that the TV deals will include 50-inch 4K HDTV for $199 and a 55-inch 4K HDTV for $249 — no brand names were mentioned.

Amazon is once again running Black Friday sales throughout the month of November. The TV deals will be ongoing, including some Gold Box deals. Forbes notes that two of the best pre-Black Friday television deals currently available include a Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $1,194 and a TCL 32-inch Roku Smart TV for $169.

[Featured Image by Joshua Lott/Getty Images]