‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 8 Premiere Date Announced; Which Cast Members Are Returning?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is returning to Bravo TV in December for the eighth season of the popular reality show.

On Tuesday, November 8, Kyle Richards and Camille Grammer shared Instagram posts with their fans and followers in which a teaser clip from Evolution Media was seen. In Richards’ caption, the mother of four said that she and her co-stars were back and encouraged fans to get ready. Meanwhile, in Grammer’s caption, she wrote, “Here we go again.”

Although Bravo TV has not yet confirmed the exact cast lineup for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, the clip shared by Richards and Grammer on Instagram confirmed that in addition to the two of them, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Vanderpump will be included.

While fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the network, which should be released in the coming days, there have been several casting clues shared on social media over the past several months, including images of rumored new cast member Teddi Jo Mellencamp, who has attended a number of events with the ladies.

Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards were first to confirm production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and did so several months ago. Then, in July, fans were shocked to see photos surfacing of the cast with former stars Camille Grammer and Adrienne Maloof, both of whom are expected to appear on the eighth season of the show in at least part-time roles.

A post shared by Camille Grammer (@therealcamille) on Jul 7, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

In addition to a cast trip to Las Vegas over the summer, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have spent time with one another in New York City and, more recently, in Berlin, Germany. They also recently attended a fashion show for Dorit Kemsley’s swimwear line, Beverly Beach By Dorit, in Culver City last month.

To see more of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss the Season 8 premiere on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Richie Knapp/Bravo]