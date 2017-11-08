Harry Styles ‘Kiwi’ Music Video Features A Heart-Stopping Puppy Scene, Cute Kids, And An Epic Food War [Watch]

Harry Styles debuted his new music video for the song “Kiwi” today, November 8 with massive surprises and an intimate detail of his own childhood fantasy. The alpha member of the world’s most popular boy band, One Direction, recreates an imaginary world where kids come together for one massive food fight.

Young actress Beau Gadsdon (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) opens the drama being fully-equipped with her cupcake ammunition and ready to enter the war zone. The place is an empty gymnasium packed with baked goods and adorable kiddie warriors ready for battle, Billboard reported.

Aside from her cupcake bombs topped with blue icing, Gadson is dressed in an aquamarine tuxedo. And as soon as she sets foot in the war zone, opponents start firing cadies, sugar glazing, and other sweet stuff at her.

When she runs out of ammunition, she crawls towards the door for cover until Styles breaks into the battleground. The singer has been missing in action for the initial part of the “Kiwi” music video, but he comes into the scene as a reinforcement with dozens of dogs who ate the messy food off the floor. Ultimately, the concept did not come close to prior expectations based on his current image.

Some Harry Styles fans presumed that the visuals will feature tattoos, some thick white and grey smoke, and other mature stuff that will never be associated with any kiddie-themed video. It was truly a far cry from the recent image he personifies.

Best Fan Reactions

Now that the Twitterverse has finally witnessed Harry Styles’ latest surprise, fans are taking over the platform to express how they feel. Below are some of the best reaction from fans.

Twitter user @rodgermaIik is a bit confused.

“The song is called Kiwi, no kiwi’s were mention or used in the video, the song is about someone having a baby but the music video is about kids having a food fight #KiwiMusicVideo”

Meanwhile, @ZaySha1D made sure everyone knows the things he finds good in the visuals, saying, “The good thing was: Harry with puppies, Harry with kids, Harry’s slight smirk, Harry’s scream, Harry hiding from kids, Harry [and] cupcakes #KiwiMusicVideo”

Lastly, @signoffhes salutes his man for being the nice boy he is.

“By making a sexual video harry could have gained more views and more money but my man is so soft and genuine, he choose make a video that literally makes no sense with kids, puppies and food #KiwiMusicVideo”

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]