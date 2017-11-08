‘Are You The One?’ Shocker: Joe’s Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Arrives And She’s An ‘AYTO’ Alum

Fans of MTV’s Are You The One? Season 6 have been watching the latest group struggle from week to week to find their perfect matches, and it seems that this week will be no different for the gang, who currently have no confirmed perfect matches going into week eight of the competition.

According to a November 7 report by In Touch Weekly magazine, Are You The One? fans are going to get a surprise when it comes to fan favorite contestant Joe. It seems that Joe’s ex-girlfriend will show up at the house, and things will get a bit heated. However, the most shocking part about Joe’s ex is that she is actually an AYTO alum. Joe previously dated Taylor from Season 5, and it seems that she is not over her ex-boyfriend at all.

As many Are You The One? fans will remember, Taylor was apart of the previous season of the show, the first group to not win the money in the end. Taylor met a man named Andre in the house and continued to see him even after they were confirmed to be a no match, which caused a lot of drama among the cast. Now, Taylor says that she is still in love with Joe and that she wants to be with him when he returns home from filming the MTV reality dating series.

In a new clip from this week’s episode of Are You The One?, the women get to ask Taylor a series of questions about her relationship with Joe and where they stand today. Taylor is seen telling Jada that she is still in love with Joe. However, Joe confirms that Taylor dumped him to appear on Season 5 of AYTO, saying that she broke his heart and that he “can’t be with her.”

Later, Taylor tells Geles that she and Joe only dated for six months before splitting and that she believes that he’s going to come running back to her. The two women then begin argue and things get heated between them after Geles reminds Taylor that her season didn’t win the money. So far, Joe’s match has yet to be discovered, and fans will be keeping an eye out for who may possibly be paired with the long-haired fan favorite.

What are your thoughts on the latest drama from MTV’s Are You The One?

[Featured Image by MTV Television Network]