Photo Of Kelly Monaco and Billy Miller Teases Their Relationship, But What About That Date With Terrell Owens?

Kelly Monaco and Billy Miller are such teases. Their love story on ABC’s General Hospital is still going strong, despite the fact that another Jason Morgan has suddenly appeared back in Port Charles. But what about real life? A new photo of the dynamic duo has emerged on social media that has those Killy fans, as they call themselves, going crazy with excitement. Does it really reinforce their true relationship status?

A new snapshot has been posted by the first-season Dancing with the Stars champ on her Instagram account that has made her fans very happy. The photo shows Kelly standing in the doorway of her trailer wearing her golden DWTS costume. The outfit shows off her toned legs. If the frilly costume wasn’t enough to get your attention, her co-star, Billy Miller, is standing very close behind her. That photo is now making fans even more suspicious about their true relationship.

Ever since Kelly’s sexy Rumba with pro dancer and good friend, Cheryl Burke, and her partner, Terrell Owens, on Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars, GH fans have been buzzing. However, it wasn’t necessarily the dance that had everyone talking. It was the glimpse of Billy Miller in the audience cheering Kelly Monaco on that got people excited. That seemed to once again spark the rumors of those two as a real-life couple.

Does this new photo reinforce those rumors that Miller and Monaco are in a hot romance off-screen? She wrote, “This guy always has my back!” Kelly has always claimed that she and Billy are just good friends. That could very well be true. After all, Cheryl Burke did say that Kelly Monaco was single, and she did try to fix her BFF up with her dance partner, Terrell Owens.

The former NFL player mentioned on air that he thinks Kelly Monaco is a beautiful woman and that he wouldn’t mind snagging a date or two with the General Hospital star. He was obviously smitten with her, and it all played out on Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars right before he was eliminated. He was on fire performing the Rumba with both Cheryl and Kelly for their trio dance. Kelly also mentioned just how sexy he is. Will that date really happen?

Some Killy fans are convinced that Monaco is secretly dating Billy Miller. However, according to what happened on air on Monday night, it looks like she is sticking with her story that they are really just very good friends. So, maybe that date with Terrell Owens will happen after all.

What do you think, Killy fans? Is Kelly Monaco really single and ready to mingle? Or is this all a ruse and she and her General Hospital husband are trying to keep their romance a secret?

[Featured Image by s_bukley/Shutterstock]