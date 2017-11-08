Taylor Swift Reveals ‘Reputation’ Track Listing After Titles Leak To Internet Three Days Early

Look what this leak made her do.

On the heels of an unsanctioned release of the 15 titles that make up the songs on Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation, the former country darling has jumped ahead to reveal the true track listing of the upcoming disc.

Writers for Entertainment Weekly note that the 27-year-old “Look What You Made Me Do” performer took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share the correct order of the tunes after an unofficial leak of the album’s track listing made its way online earlier this week. One of the immediate standouts, according to the publication, is the confirmation of a collaboration between Swift, singer Ed Sheeran, and rapper Future on the song “End Game.”

The track listing to Taylor Swift’s Reputation can be read below.

1. “…Ready For It?”

2. “End Game” (featuring Ed Sheeran and Future)

3. “I Did Something Bad”

4. “Don’t Blame Me”

5. “Delicate”

6. “Look What You Made Me Do”

7. “So It Goes…”

8. “Gorgeous”

9. “Getaway Car”

10. “King of My Heart”

11. “Dancing With Our Hands Tied”

12. “Dress”

13. “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

14. “Call It What You Want”

15. “New Year’s Day”

Taylor’s image featuring the album track listing, which also appears to be the back cover of the Reputation LP, can be viewed below.

3 days until #reputation A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

In related news, writers for Rolling Stone confirmed early Tuesday that the hotly anticipated album will be held back from most music streaming services for the first week of Reputation‘s release. This follows Swift’s holding of her previous album, 1989, from services outside of Apple Music for nearly eight months.

According to Rolling Stone, “the record is expected to be withheld through its first week of sales, though Swift is reportedly still negotiating the specifics with various platforms.”

Be that as it may, it is rumored that Reputation will be made available on iTunes and Apple Music, where subscribers pay monthly to access recordings by various artists.

The move to keep Reputation off of streaming media for the first seven days of its release was first teased by Genius early Tuesday.

“According to a report from The New York Times,” they noted, “Swift and her label Big Machine Records have declined to confirm whether or not Reputation will be immediately available on services like Apple Music and Spotify upon its release. It wouldn’t be an unprecedented move for Swift, who didn’t put her 2014 album 1989 on Apple Music until eight months after its release and held out on Spotify until this year.”

Taylor Swift’s Reputation drops this Friday, November 10.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]