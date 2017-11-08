‘GTA Online’: Dogfight Mode Now Available, ‘L.A. Noire’ VR Comes Next Week

Rockstar has released the new multiplayer mode for Grand Theft Auto Online, the Dogfight, which enables players to have a taste of WWII. Meanwhile, a re-release of L.A. Noire on different consoles, including VR, will be available starting next week.

With the new mode Dogfight, players can send their opposition spiraling to their doom in a 1-v-1 plane battles. GTA Online players will get double GTA$ and RP in this new adversary mode until November 13. In addition to the multiplayer mode, the developer also introduced the P-45 Nokota fighter plane, inspired by World War II. Players can use the throwback plane in the Dogfight mode. This old dog is available exclusively from Warstock Cache & Carry.

Meanwhile, GTA Online players are reporting some bugs in the Dogfight mode. Some said there’s a glitch that makes the game freeze every time they want to play it while some reported a problem with the auto aim. “Talk about a disappointment. It still has rockets and jets. You spend the entire game spectating,” one wrote on Instagram. Others, however, are happy with the $400,000.

In other Rockstar Games news, new versions of L.A. Noire is set to be available on November 14. This is the story of detective Cole Phelps as he climbs the LAPD ranks, investigating a series of crimes in 1947. It will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files will also be available for HTC Vive on November 14, featuring seven select cases rebuilt for virtual reality.

Grand Theft Auto fans can also look forward to the inevitable Christmas DLC updates. According to an Express report, the developer said there are still more to come later this year. These include new Weaponized Vehicles, as well as inventory updates at Legendary Motorsport. New properties will also be available on the market through the Maze Bank Foreclosures.

There are photos of new vehicles that are possible to come in the next downloadable content for GTA Online. They were posted on the GTA Online Reddit thread, but it is not certain whether these are legit leaked photos. One is a Blyat Mobile and another one is a U.S. Air Force plane.

Along with the release of the Dogfight mode and the new P-45 Nokota fighter plane are several discounts. GTA Online players can enjoy a 25 percent discount on some Dynasty 8 items, Ammu-nation, and vehicle customization.

