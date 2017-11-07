Robert Pattinson Gets Oscar Buzz Amidst FKA Twigs Breakup, Ex-Girlfriend Kristen Stewart Changes Up Short Hair

Robert Pattinson may be emotionally suffering from a recent breakup with his fiancee, FKA twigs, but his professional career is better than ever. Not only was he praised for his performance in Good Time, but he also is generating an Oscar buzz for himself. A few years back, his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart would have been the one on everyone’s lips for Academy Awards, but it looks like tides have turned.

The 31-year-old actor has struggled for the past year in indie movies. While most of them had great people attached to them, they did not generate the publicity and interest they needed to help him shed his reputation as the vampire in Twilight Saga. Kristen Stewart got rid of her vampiric associations through movies like Still Alice, Certain Women and Café Society, but her Twilight counterpart had a harder time.

So it was a much-awaited relief when he made a name for himself as a transformative actor in Good Time. And now, the critics are creating an Oscar buzz for the British actor.

“There will be challengers this year at the Academy Awards, namely, Armie Hammer in Call Me By Your Name and Tom Hanks in A Film That Tom Hanks Will Be In (okay, The Paper), but as male performances go, nothing has gripped me more this year than Pattinson in Good Time,” GQ writes. “It isn’t only the personal revolution he has been through. It’s more the undeniable skill […] he deserves the Oscar for Best Actor in 2018.”

All this success has taken a toll on his personal life. As he racked up awards and recognition for his performance, his relationship with FKA twigs started to fracture, ending in a public breakup.

“He is on a press tour and she is working on her new album. And I think it’s timing,” a source said to People Magazine. “They’ve been all over the place. They have not seen each other in probably two months.”

Interestingly enough, FKA twigs started revealing a more vulnerable part of herself on Instagram.

Fortunately, he has been seeking help from professionals as he gets through this rough patch.

“I just really like [my therapist],” he said to the Telegraph. “You’re just trying to figure out how you feel about something. I’ve got a lot out of it… I mean [without therapy], I don’t know how you’re supposed to do [life].”

Kristen Stewart, who has been the one with career successes and girlfriend drama, has now settled down with her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, with whom she will celebrate a one-year anniversary soon. The news that she has been generating has been more about her short hair than her movies.

“Kristen Stewart showed off her brand new do on Monday, as she was spotted exiting a Los Angeles spa rocking a blond mullet,” reports Daily Mail. “The 27-year-old actress showed off her highlighted locks as she went braless for the outing, rocking a casual ensemble as she enjoyed the day of pampering with a friend.”

