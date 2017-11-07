Steve Burton Gives New Interview On ‘General Hospital’ Comeback, Talks Signing Long Contract

Steve Burton has been back on the General Hospital set for several weeks now. It is a place he calls his home, and after five years away, a lot has changed. When Burton left back in 2012, he wanted to spend time with his family. The traveling and time away were too much for him. After exiting General Hospital, he ended up on the rival soap, The Young and the Restless. It was announced at the end of 2016 that Burton would be exiting the role of Dylan McAvoy in Genoa City. Immediately, rumors swirled about a possible return to Port Charles.

Since returning to General Hospital, Steve Burton hasn’t said too much. He has been active on social media, but details about the storyline and his contract haven’t been talked about. According to ABC Soaps in Depth, Steve Burton confirmed he signed a “long contract” with the show. The exact time limit wasn’t specified, but it is rumored to be around three years. Some fans have wondered if it was a bit more like five, especially because it was said he was given a lot of money for the return. In fact, several actors were cut, leading to speculation that they were let go to free up money for Burton and his return.

Love being back in scenes with this guy @mauricebenard @generalhospitalabc #grateful A post shared by Steve Burton (@1steveburton) on Oct 25, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

General Hospital is a place Steve Burton calls home. He mentioned it several times in his interview with the soap magazine. There was also mention of how he prepared to come back to the place where he spent 20 years of his life. Burton reveals that he watched Youtube clips of himself in the role of Jason Morgan to prepare for his homecoming. For fans who have been watching General Hospital for decades, he came back the same person. While he is now being called “patient six,” many long-time fans are calling him Jason Morgan. The storyline is intense, and Burton promises there is way more to come.

The announcement of Steve Burton returning to General Hospital was one that got a lot of attention. Now that he is back and appearing onscreen, the emotions are all over the place. Fans have been chattering about whether he is the “real” Jason Morgan and what will happen if it turns out he isn’t. Burton changed things for General Hospital when he decided to return, something that was needed in terms of ratings alone.

