‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Shannon Beador Flaunts 40-Lb Weight Loss From Diet, Trainer, And Archie

Real Housewives Of Orange County star Shannon Beador took viewers on an emotional roller-coaster this season. While past seasons of Real Housewives Of Orange County have hinted at problems between Shannon and her husband David Beador, Bravo’s producers decided to expose everything that was going wrong between the increasingly estranged spouses.

But there was one part of Shannon’s life that she didn’t need the production team to reveal. The Real Housewives Of Orange County star struggled with weight gain. Beador was candid with her husband, herself, and her fans about the emotional and physical problems resulting from putting on 40 pounds. From a scene where her trainer became brutally honest with Shannon about the excess weight to Beador crying to her TV co-stars about her frustration with battling the bulge, the Real Housewives Of Orange County made it clear that Shannon’s weight gain was affecting every aspect of her life.

Shannon Beador’s Beloved Dog Archie Becomes Calorie-Burning Walking Buddy

Now that Beador has lost the weight, she’s equally honest about what helped her become a celebrity weight loss winner. And as far as some fans are concerned, it’s not that tough trainer or even the diet that deserves the biggest serving of credit. Shannon’s beloved dog Archie has become one of the most popular Bravolebrity pets in history. The Real Housewives Of Orange County has given that puppy love a generous amount of airtime, much to the delight of fans.

It’s somebody’s birthday today! ???????????? Happy Birthday @archie.beador ! Sweetest dog ever! We love you! ❤️????❤️ #twoyearsold A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Oct 21, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

Social media fans have thanked Shannon for showing just how much Archie means to her.

“Thanks for being such a good example of how dogs truly are part of the family,” wrote one Instagram fan.

On Reddit, an Archie Appreciation Post attracted Real Housewives Of Orange County fans, who concurred with the original poster’s view that Archie’s unconditional love has helped Shannon heal from her split and lose weight.

“She can vent to Archie. He also helps with her physical activity, gotta take him on walks.”

In addition to benefiting from doggy therapy from Archie, Shannon has shared her decision to exercise with a self-proclaimed “unorthodox” trainer, Dr. Tim Ramirez.

Shannon Beador Wins At Weight Loss With Trainer And Diet Shakes

Dr. Tim, as he is known to RHOC fans, combines fitness, physical medicine, and “lifestyle nutrition.” He has guided Beador on an intense exercise regime and encouraged her to make diet changes.

All Things Real Housewives pointed out that Shannon has been proudly flaunting her weight loss success and use of diet shakes on Instagram. As the Real Housewives Of Orange County has shown, Shannon has gotten serious about every aspect of her diet.

The busy mom showcased her choice of the 310 Nutrition Shake to boost her weight loss. As the Inquisitr reported, Shannon isn’t the only celebrity to opt for the diet shake to help her win her weight loss wars. Kim Zolciak also has shared her use of the same weight loss shake to achieve her own hourglass shape.

Beador recently became candid about her decision to discuss her 40-pound weight gain and subsequent weight loss journey on the Real Housewives Of Orange County, reported Bravo.

“I wasn’t excited about [documenting my weight loss journey].”

However, Shannon recognized that she was ready to start working on losing the excess pounds. Being in front of the camera provided extra motivation, although she pointed out that the camera “doesn’t make you look skinnier.” Now Beador is taking pride in her weight loss success and sharing her ultimate goal.

“I want to look healthy,” said Shannon.

