Chelsea Handler Blames Republicans For Texas Church Shooting

Chelsea Handler blamed Republicans for the south Texas church shooting which left more than 20 people dead, according to Fox News. Many details about the massacre and the gunman’s identity were still unclear after the deadly mass shooting. Following her comments, Handler received some major backlash.

The liberal comedian, who hosts a talk show on Netflix, was assumed to be referring to Republican support for the Second Amendment and opposition to gun-control legislation.

The former Chelsea host has gone after the GOP before on issues surrounding gun control.

“Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans.”

At about noon on Sunday, a gunman opened fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, killing more than 20 people and leaving at least 10 people wounded, according to initial estimates from state and county officials. The numbers have yet to be confirmed by law enforcement.

Chelsea Handler’s comments received criticism throughout social media. Many chastised the star for politicizing the event while it was ongoing.

One Twitter user wrote, “Does your career depend on you being a vile, callous person, or is that a personal choice?” While another commented, “You are a terrible human being,” and another added, “Are you really that ignorant?”

Handler doubles down on her comments about the Texas shooting massacre. As Entertainment Weekly notes, Handler was not the only celebrity to respond to the tragedy. However, she was among the first to challenge Republicans in a political manner on the issue.

Mental health issues without guns are people with mental health issues. With guns, they become murderers. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 6, 2017

Handler also posted a photo on Instagram demanding gun reform and discussing various mass shootings around the country including Virginia Tech, Tuscon, San Berdino, Charleston, Orlando, Las Vegas, and more currently Sutherland Springs.

Chelsea also went after President Donald Trump after he tweeted, “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.” The comedian responded in a negative manner to Trump by saying, “You have no capacity to monitor anything that doesn’t involve lining your pockets.”

Chelsea Handler’s Netflix talk show Chelsea was announced to be ending after two seasons. Handler announced the news on Twitter and said it was her decision to not return to the show for the upcoming season.

Handler wrote in a statement that the past presidential election and the events that have unfolded since have changed her.

“From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation… For these reasons, I’ve decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me.”

Handler said she will continue her partnership with Netflix by creating a documentary in which she will engage with people she does not speak to enough. Handler said this includes people of different ethnicities, religions, and political philosophies.

“Netflix could not be more understanding, and I’m grateful for their continued support. New episodes of Chelsea will continue to stream weekly until the end of this year.”

In addition to the documentary project she mentioned, Handler also hosts the Netflix documentary series Chelsea Does. The four part series, which debuted last year, features Handler exploring four topics surrounding marriage, racism, Silicon Valley, and drugs.

