Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Eloping? Couple Won’t Have ‘Big Wedding’ Amid Rumors Of Not Marrying At All

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton eloping rumors have emerged again but this time, a new report is claiming that the two will end up in a marriage that did not begin with the “big wedding” celebrity couples in Hollywood are used to.

According to an update from the Hollywood Life, the musically-inclined couple won’t be having the elegant wedding their fans are hoping for as an insider reportedly close to them revealed that they only intend to enter the marriage without going through a big fuss.

Based on the source’s statement, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are under the impression that people will make it a huge deal once they get married so they are now inclined to simply elope and celebrate with a party afterwards.

“They know that is going to be a big deal when they finally get themselves married… So much so that they are considering just eloping and then having a big party to celebrate with friends and family,” the unnamed insider explained.

“They love each other and that is not going to change if they don’t have a big wedding. They’ve been married before and feel they don’t have to go all out and make a big deal out of it. “

On top of that, the outlet’s source admitted that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton already discussed the matter “on a few occasions” and are considering eloping as one of the possible course of action to achieve the end goal: marriage.

“It’s something that has been discussed on a few occasions so they are definitely thinking about it being one of their options since they’ll be getting married eventually anyways.”

This update comes days after Life & Style magazine reported about Blake’s ex-wife Miranda Lambert is ruining the couple’s plans . According to an insider cited by the outlet, the country singer and The Voice coach is still pained from the betrayal of his failed marriage with Miranda which is why a Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton wedding hasn’t occurred yet.

“To this day, Blake believes Miranda cheated on him. It just wounded his soul.”

Apparently, the 41-year-old musician is still not yet ready to tie the knot with Gwen who has been his girlfriend for two years now simply because he still hasn’t moved on from Miranda.

It's a little hard to believe, but today marks Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's two-year anniversary…Well, by our records at least. pic.twitter.com/j7F4HVHewS — E! News (@enews) November 4, 2017

“Blake had hoped that time would ease the pain of the divorce and the betrayal he felt, but sadly, it just hasn’t… Blake admits he’s still devastated,” the source added.

On top of that, the report went on to note that Gwen is also on the same page as she is reportedly still struggling with trust issues from her 13-year marriage with ex-husband and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

However, the report has since been debunked by fact-checking website Gossip Cop which revealed that the report was made-up and that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s marriage plans have nothing to do with his ex since he has already moved on.

Adam Levine on Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Relationship: 'They're So in Love It's Disgusting' https://t.co/NgLFZ42XPy — People (@people) November 1, 2017

Either way, the couple’s plans for the future remains unknown unless either of them makes an official statement of sorts to clear things up. With that said, it is best to take this information with a grain of salt.

