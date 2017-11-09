‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Ready To Tie The Knot With Boyfriend Chris Marek?

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff has got a lot on her plate these days, as Jeremy and Audrey Roloff recently welcomed their new bundle of joy, baby Ember. While the TLC reality star is definitely blooming with happiness over the new addition to their family, many fans are wondering about the status of her relationship with her boyfriend, Chris Marek. Are they ready to their relationship to the next level?

Are wedding bells ringing for Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff? A lot of fans are definitely curious about Amy’s plans for the coming year, especially when it comes to the romance department, as she and beau Chris Marek appear to be going stronger than ever.

There have been rumors in the past that Amy and Chris were on the brink of breaking up, with some citing reasons like Amy is not yet over her ex-husband, Matt Roloff. However, as In Touch notes, the Little People, Big World star has been sharing big moments in her relationship with Chris through social media posts.

Amy recently shared a sweet photo with Chris and a handful of their friends at Pumpkin Patch on her Instagram account. This has made a lot of LPBW fans wonder whether Amy and Chris are thinking of tying the knot soon.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to some, though, as both Chris and Amy seemed to have gone past their issues and doubts over their relationship. In an earlier episode of Little People, Big World, Amy admitted the insecurities that came with dating Chris.

Amy told the cameras that she was hesitant to date someone who is not the same size as her because she never thought someone like Chris would be interested in her. However, the Little People, Big World was able to resolve her issues and decided to just take things slowly and enjoy every moment with Chris.

Amy found new romance with Chris two years after her divorce from Matt. Radar Online notes that Amy was brave enough to introduce Chris to her children even when they have only started dating. On another note, Matt has also found a girlfriend in a family friend, Caryn.

Do you think Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff and boyfriend Chris Marek are ready to get married?

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Facebook]