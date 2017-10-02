‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Major Chloe Storyline Coming, Parker In Crisis?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers hint that it is about time for Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) to have a big storyline. Could her son end up in a health crisis, causing Chloe to rely on the Salemites close to her heart?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

With Arianne Zucker leaving Days Of Our Lives soon, many predicted Chloe might have another romance with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf.) There is also a bit of a connection with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan.)

If two possible men are not enough, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) and Chloe could rekindle their former romance. They haven’t always gotten along. However, Chloe and Lucas’ hands did touch briefly during the Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild) storyline.

However, SoapHub asked viewers what they wanted to see happen. A small percentage responded that it should have more to do with Chloe’s son, Parker.

Other children are seen quite often in Salem, such as Gabi Hernandez’ (Camila Banus) daughter, Ari. Even Nicole Walker’s child, baby Holly, is seen pretty regularly. However, Parker is rarely spotted and spends a lot of time out of town with Nancy (Patrika Darbo.)

In fact, Days Of Our Lives fans are predicting that it might be time for a sudden age jump for Parker. If and when he returns to the canvas, will his life be in jeopardy? As the publication pointed out, Chloe is a mama bear. She will do anything to protect the people that she loves, especially a child.

Days Of Our Lives fans saw some of this protectiveness during the custody battle with Holly. Even though Chloe was only a surrogate, she wanted to keep Holly from being harmed. Fans admit that she went too far, but she did have good intentions.

So, the question is, what will happen to Parker if the theories are true? Will he become seriously injured and perhaps need surgery? Or will it be a dreary health diagnosis? Keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out what happens with Chloe and Parker.

[Featured Image by Larry French/Getty Images for Corday Productions]