Watch South Africa Vs. Bangladesh Cricket Live Stream: 1st Test Set Up For Dramatic Day 5, How To Watch Online

Bangladesh face a steep run chase on Day Five of the first Test cricket match against South Africa, which will live stream from Potchefstroom on Monday. But with seven wickets remaining, the Tigers say they plan to fight for each wicket and hope to come out of the match against the world’s top-ranked Test team with a respectable draw.

To find out how to watch a live stream of what promises to be a dramatic final day of the South Africa vs. Bangladesh Test match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article.

“I don’t think we are on the back-foot. We might have something better if there’s a good partnership [Monday],” Bangladesh wicketkeeper Liton Kumar Das said following Day 4, when the Bangladesh top order struggled to a mere 49 for three, setting up a Day Five chase of 375. Bangladesh has never successfully chased a target greater than 217 in Test cricket.

“It is hard to win from this position. We have to try to draw the game. We have to execute our plan in the middle. We have to survive well,” Liton said. “We were never out from the game. We didn’t get wickets on Day One but we were always in the game. It is a tough situation but we will keep fighting on the fifth day.”

Morne Morkel struck twice to strengthen South Africa’s position on Day 4 against Bangladesh. Report: https://t.co/JAzbYMqm9S pic.twitter.com/Q9IzuK6k8b — ICC (@ICC) October 1, 2017

First ball on Day 5 is scheduled for 10 a.m. South Africa Standard Time at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Monday, October 2. For viewers in Bangladesh, play on the final day gets underway at 2 p.m. Bangladesh Standard Time, while in India, the run chase starts at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

In the United States, cricket fans can log in to the South Africa vs. Bangladesh cricket live stream at 4 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 1 a.m. Pacific.

But South Africa received a setback on Day Four when star pace bowler Morne Morkel was pulled from the game with a side strain, ruling him out of Day Five competition and putting the lanky 33-year-old in doubt for the second Test of the two-match series as well.

“It is a massive blow,” said South Africa middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma. “Morne is the leader of the attack and he was hot at that point in time. Luckily we have got guys in the reserve tank. I will be bringing my bowling spikes tomorrow as well.”

Morkel had already taken two wickets for just 19 runs inside of six overs in the second innings of the First Test, after taking a pair for 51 runs in 19 first-innings overs.

Watch a review of Day Four in the South Africa vs. Bangladesh Test match and a preview of Day Five, in the video below courtesy of The Dhaka Tribune.

Gazi TV will live stream Day 5 of the first South Africa vs. Bangladesh Test cricket match, but the live stream will be available to view in Bangladesh only.

For viewers in South Africa, a live stream of the final day of the First Test against Bangladesh will be made available by SuperSport, which may be accessed by clicking on this link.

In India, cricket fans can catch the South Africa vs. Bangladesh live stream via SonyLiv, accessible via this link.

The most reliable way to watch the South Africa vs. Bangladesh first Test cricket match Day Five via live stream in the United States is through Willow TV, which is available via this YouTube link. Fans can also use The Willow app for mobile devices or on Willow TV’s own site, accessible by clicking here with a monthly subscription fee.

There are certain legal ways to watch Willow TV for free. The best bet would be the seven-day free trial of Sling TV’s International Sports Package, which includes Willow. Information on that deal can be found at this link.

The South Africa vs. Bangladesh first Test match of the two-match series will be carried by the Willow Xtra channel, which is also available via the Sling TV International Sports package.

[Featured Image by A.M. Ahad/AP Images]