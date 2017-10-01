Video: ‘You Don’t Give A S*** About Puerto Rico!’ – Trump Heckled During Liberty National Golf Club Speech

President Donald Trump was heckled in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Sunday, October 1. Trump was in the midst of speaking about the hurricanes that have ravaged Florida and Puerto Rico when someone yelled out that Trump didn’t care about Puerto Rico. However, that person used colorful language to send that message to Trump, who didn’t acknowledge the cursing heckler and kept talking. Trump was presenting the U.S. Team with a trophy in the wake of them defeating the International Team 19 to 11 in the Presidents Cup. However, the reverie at Liberty National Golf Club was broken as Trump began to speak about dedicating the trophy to Puerto Rico.

According to Michael Mathes, a Politics and Congress correspondent for Agence France-Presse in Washington, members of the press heard the person yell the words to Trump, and the below-linked video picked up the audio of the heckler.

“You don’t give a s*** about Puerto Rico!”

During the video that shows Trump dedicating a trophy to Puerto Rico, the screams of the heckler can clearly be heard, yelling at Trump and telling him that he doesn’t care about Puerto Rico. Trump began talking about how horrible it is for folks who’ve been suffering with the hurricanes and asked the crowd to remember the people of Florida and Puerto Rico. Trump also claimed that his administration has the situation “under really great control” so he was dedicating the trophy to them.

Meanwhile, people on Twitter have been quick to criticize Trump for dedicating a trophy to folks in Puerto Rico during Trump’s trophy ceremony. Instead of dedicating a trophy to Puerto Rico residents, Trump has been receiving Twitter comments that state the people of Puerto Rico need food, water, emergency supplies, medicine and power. According to Mathes, Trump spoke about the people “we love” in Puerto Rico prior to getting heckled.

“On behalf of all of the people of Texas, and… if you look today and you see what’s happening, how horrible it is but we have it under really great control, Puerto Rico. And the people of Florida who have really suffered over this last period of time with the hurricanes. I want to just remember them, and we’re going to dedicate this trophy to all those people who went through so much, that we love, that are part of our great state, really a part of our great nation.”

As of this writing, the identity of Trump’s heckler is not known. After the heckling incident, Trump was expected to fly on Air Force One with Hope Hicks and Rob Porter from Morristown, New Jersey, to Joint Base Andrews. In the above photo, Trump looked onto the crowd from the clubhouse of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club.

[Featured Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]