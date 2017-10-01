‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Comings And Goings For The Week Of Oct. 2, More Patient 6 Drama Ahead

General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 6 reveal there is some information on casting. One character that remains a mystery will also lead to more drama with Patient 6. What can fans expect with the comings and goings?

GH spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the ABC soap opera.

According to She Knows, there are several comings and goings for the upcoming week. Beginning Monday and ending Wednesday, expect to see Rob Locke. The actor portrays Father Stanislov, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers. If his name sounds familiar, it might be from his other roles on television. Most notably, he was cast on Ray Donovan.

GH spoilers for October 3 indicate that Pat Frey should be expected to appear. The role is for a Russian orderly. The next day, on October 4, General Hospital spoilers tease that Tommie Earl Jenkins will play Dean Paulson. He was previously on the popular drama How To Get Away With Murder.

Also on October 4, GH spoilers reveal that Vasca will be portrayed by Brad Lee Wind. This isn’t his first stint on daytime television. Back this past spring, he appeared as Timon on Days Of Our Lives. He also booked appearances on One Life To Live and As The World Turns.

General Hospital spoilers previously teased that Steve Burton was returning. That has happened, but his character still seems to be a mystery. He is only known as Patient 6 right now and fans are going crazy with theories. In fact, Michael Fairman Soaps mentioned that due to Burton coming back, the ratings skyrocketed for GH. Spoilers reveal that there will be plenty of more drama with this man.

There are a lot of clues and fans think they might have it figure out. However, it has been teased on Twitter that not one single person has guessed correctly yet.

What do you think of the General Hospital spoilers that have been released? What are your thoughts on Steve Burton’s mystery character? Are you enjoying the suspense or is it time to tell GH fans what character he is playing?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]