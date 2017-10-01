Jessa Duggar Encourages Wrestling Between Baby Henry & Spurgeon, Husband Overshadowed By Kids On Instagram

With two kids on her hands, Jessa Duggar is busy being a mother. That means spending a lot of her time in her house and watching her two baby boys, Spurgeon and Henry. So it’s no wonder that her Instagram feed is filled with quirky moments from her kids, who are all under two years old and are entertaining as ever. Her kids are definitely overshadowing her husband, Ben Seewald, in the public’s eye.

The 24-year-old Duggar is only in the third year of her marriage, but she already has two baby boys. She conceived her first son even before she celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her husband and promptly became pregnant with her second child. Baby Henry arrived in the world this February and has been growing so well that he now matches his brother in size.

The latest video on Jessa’s Instagram shows her egging baby Henry and Spurgeon on in a wrestling match. While she kept reminding her older son to be “gentle” with his baby brother, it looks like she had a great time whipping out her phone and recording this for her fans.

“You have to show them that when they are older,” a fan remarked. “So cute.”

Another wrote, “Looks like [Jessa’s husband] Ben has been teaching him his moves!”

I believe I just witnessed their first wrestling match… ???? #boymom #momreferee A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Sep 30, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Jessa and Ben’s kids have been receiving lots of attention, both on the new season of Counting On and the Duggar family Facebook page. The first episode of the new season was all about how the couple braved a trip to San Antonio, Texas, to see Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, who had relocated to the Lone Star state after their wedding.

The episode showed all the trials and tribulations of travel via plane with two kids, showing how challenging it can be for both the parents and the boys.

During the trip, Jinger Duggar tried to persuade her sister to move out to Texas as well. Considering that Jinger and Jessa are particularly close, the 24-year-old mother of two seriously considered the possibilities.

For now, it looks like the two sisters use Skype to keep each other close.

Miss @jingervuolo & @jeremy_vuolo so much! Wish y'all lived closer. ???? But yay for FaceTime! A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on May 22, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

In a recent TLC interview of the married couples, Jessa Duggar confessed just how hard it is to keep PDA levels up now that she has two kids to look after. She said that, now that she and her husband have to hold one baby each, they do not have a free hand to hold each other.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]