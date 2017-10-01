‘Big Brother 18’ Alums Join MTV’s ‘The Challenge: Season 31’–Get The Scoop Here

The Challenge: Season 31 spoilers revealed part of the cast for the upcoming 2018 premiere. There has been speculation for quite some time that Big Brother vets, Natalie Negrotti and Michelle Meyer joined the cast of a reality television show.

According to Vevmo, Victor Arroyo, Natalie Negrotti, Corey Brooks, and Michelle “Big Meech” Meyer will be on MTV’s The Challenge. Other possible names rumored to have joined the cast are Da’Vonne Rogers, Paulie Calafiore, and Zakiyah Everette. With Natalie and Big Meech in the cast, you can bet there will be plenty of drama to go around.

In addition to the Big Brother alumni joining the cast, the following The Challenge vets signed on to return: Brad Fiorenza (Real World: San Diego), Cara Maria Sorbello (The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2), CT Tamburello (Real World: Paris), Jemmye Carroll (Real World: New Orleans 2), KellyAnne Judd (Real World: Sydney), Leroy Garret (Real World: Las Vegas 2010), Shane Landrum (Road Rules: Campus Crawl), Veronica Portillo (Road Rules: Semester at Sea), Johnny Bananas (Real World: Key West) and Zach Nichols (Real World: San Diego).

With a mix of The Challenge vets with Big Brother alums, the series is sure to be entertaining to watch. How could it not be with Michelle Meyers and Natalie Negrotti? The bigger question is, how long will it take Big Meetch to have a meltdown and start the waterworks?

So apparently the four are Big Meech, Natalie, Victor, and Corey for #TheChallenge, according to Vevmo. #BB18 pic.twitter.com/kMHMem03FV — Big Brother Access (@bigbroaccess) October 1, 2017

MTV was smart by casting Corey Brooks and Victor Arroyo on The Challenge together. They are banking on the men clashing over Victor’s girlfriend and Big Brother 18 winner, Nicole Franzel. However, there may not be much tension between the men since Corey and Nicole have been over for over a year.

If Paulie Calafiore joins the cast, he will end up causing drama. If things go his way, he will be calm and collected. However, the moment the cards get stacked against him, Paulie will unravel. It might be fun to watch.

Natalie Negrotti has had a hard year with the Big Brother fans. After her breakup with Big Brother fan favorite, James Huling, the BB fandom turned on her. James and Natalie’s followers took sides, and it became a war between the fans. Will she be able to redeem herself?

Are you excited about MTV ‘s The Challenge?

[Featured Image by Monty Brinton/CBS Images]