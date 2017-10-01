‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Paul Confides In Surprising Person As Odd Pairings Continue

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 9 reveal that Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) will confide in someone. However, don’t expect it to be somebody he has interacted with before. This is a shocking individual for him to tell his secrets to. It is just the latest in head writer Ron Carlivati’s odd pairings.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Paul Narita is going to want to talk about Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) claim. He will also be dealing with the devastation of Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) not going through with the wedding. He will turn to a surprising person. Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm it is Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin.) It is an interesting detail and fans are talking about it on social media.

Paul is going to be heartbroken when Sonny backs out of the wedding. It is something that Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) is concerned about. However, she also understands John Black’s (Drake Hogestyn) point, that they need to know the truth. Sonny still loves Paul, and him not going through with the wedding doesn’t change that fact. He doesn’t want the possibility of Will Horton (Chander Massey) being alive to be hanging over their heads.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Paul and Chloe is just the latest in odd pairings. Before Ron Carlivati came on board, certain characters interacted and others didn’t. However, he has changed everything. It is interesting to see how things will pan out with Paul Narita and Chloe Lane. What kind of advice will she give the heartbroken lover?

It seems that everyone is confiding secrets to Chloe. Unfortunately, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that she is also revealing those secrets to other people. Will she open up her mouth and say something about Paul that she shouldn’t? Will she reveal confidential information that should remain between the two? Fans will have to keep watching to find out.

What do you think is going to happen on Days Of Our Lives?

