‘Big Brother 19’s Paul Abrahamian Pays Tribute To ‘Playboy’ Mogul Hugh Hefner In New Instagram Photo

Paul Abrahamian, who placed second in two back-to-back seasons of the popular reality show Big Brother, has taken to his Instagram page to pay tribute to the founder of Playboy Magazine, Hugh Hefner, who passed away just days ago.

Hefner died on Wednesday, September 27, at his home, the famed Playboy Mansion, in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles, according to the New York Times. Hefner was 91 years old.

Two days ago, Paul posted an Instagram image in which he wears a fashionable accessory with the iconic Playboy Bunny logo prominently displayed on it. BB19 cast member Paul is a clothing designer who has his own line, Deadskull Apparel, selling T-shirts, caps, jewelry, and a few other odds and ends.

The aforementioned Instagram photo does not show Paul’s face but instead focuses on his waist and the Playboy brand belt he is wearing. The former BB19 houseguest is holding the belt near the Playboy Bunny buckle and captioned the picture with, “RIP” followed by an eight ball emoji, a bunny emoji, and a palm tree emoji.

Ironically, just weeks ago, Playboy Magazine was a topic of conversation in the Big Brother 19 house between Paul and another cast member who asserted that she would love to be in the publication once this season of the show ended.

On Friday, September 9, at around 10:01 p.m., Christmas Abbott could be heard on Big Brother 19 live feeds saying to her closest allies in the BB19 game, Paul and Josh Martinez, that she would like to “do Playboy” and wants the magazine to give her a call when she’s back in the real world, according to Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates.

The discussion came after Paul told Christmas and Josh that he has many copies of Playboy Magazine on a desk in his bedroom at home, reports Mortys TV. Paul seemed very excited that Christmas wanted to pose for the publication and informed her that if she did end up on the pages of Playboy, he wanted to accompany her to all of the exciting events the magazine holds.

No word as to whether Playboy Magazine has given Christmas a call, but her desire is not totally unrealistic, as she’s a famed athlete with a number of accomplishments under her belt.

According to TMZ, Hefner was laid to rest on Saturday in a very private ceremony. Hefner’s crypt is right next to that of Marilyn Monroe.

Interestingly, the beloved actress was the first cover model and centerfold for Playboy Magazine in 1953, reports the New York Daily News.

Although this season of Big Brother is over, in just a few short months Celebrity Big Brother is set to premiere on CBS, hitting airways this winter. Although the United Kingdom has been airing its version of CBB for years, this will be the first time a celebrity version will air in the United States.

