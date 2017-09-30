WWE News: Vince McMahon Movie Role Offered To Star Actor Bradley Cooper

WWE head honcho Vince McMahon is reportedly the subject of an upcoming biopic and the upcoming movie’s main role could soon have its star actor. Reports have indicated that Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper has been offered the starring role, but it’s unknown if he has accepted the part. Cooper has already participated with the company as a part of the WWE Raw show and is now being offered the movie part due to his well-known acting resume and possibly due to some resemblance to a younger Vincent Kennedy McMahon.

According to PWInsider website, the new movie has been given a tentative title of Pandemonium, which seems to accurately describe the way things have been around the WWE over the decades that Mr. McMahon has been in charge. The movie will be co-created by Tri Studios and WWE Studios with the idea of getting an “A-List” actor to take on the main part in the movie. While WWE’s The Miz refers to himself in that sense, it’s clear the company is looking for someone with an active movie career that has been nominated for several Academy Awards. Cooper fits that bill and has starred in a range of movies including comedy, drama, science fiction, and action.

Most fans came to know Bradley Cooper as one of the stars of the hit comedy The Hangover. He would also appear in both sequels of those movies. Many WWE fans may know him from his appearance as “Face” in the reboot A-Team movie that came out in 2010. Cooper appeared with his co-stars for that movie as guest hosts for an episode of WWE Raw that same year.

Cooper has been the voice of the animated character “Rocket Raccoon” in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies from Marvel Studios. He’ll reprise that role in the Avengers: Infinity War movie slated for 2018. Other films Cooper has starred in have included Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and American Sniper, all of which he was nominated for acting Oscar awards for. He has yet to win that prize but seems like he is an actor who will have at least one in the future based on his career so far.

The new Vince McMahon biopic already has a script written by Craig A. Williams, who also wrote the Underdog movie adaptation several years ago. Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, the directors of the TV series This Is Us‘ pilot episode, are said to be attached to the Pandemonium film as directors. The duo also directed the feature film Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot starring Tina Fey.

It was mentioned that the script was probably revised just a bit once WWE Studios got a hold of it, based on any discrepancies between it and real life, or just parts the McMahon family might want to have left out. It seems that getting this movie right is probably of high importance to Vince McMahon, and if Bradley Cooper accepts the lead role, one would have to think the boss would be quite pleased with the choice.

[Featured Image by WWE]