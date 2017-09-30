Was Hugh Hefner’s Wife Crystal Present When He Died? Report Speaks Of Possible Drama With The Hefner Family

Hugh Hefner was reportedly surrounded by several family members at the time of his death but was Crystal Harris, the Playboy founder’s third wife, present when he passed?

According to a headline from the Daily Mail on September 29, Crystal Harris was “not at his side when he died.” Although Harris’ whereabouts at the time of Hefner’s passing has yet to be confirmed, the outlet suggested that the 31-year-old model may have also been ousted by Hefner’s family, including his second wife, Kimberly Conrad, in the moments after his passing.

As the outlet explained, Hugh Hefner’s children, including his oldest son, 62-year-old David, enjoyed a memorial dinner with his siblings, including Christie, Cooper, and Marston, at the Katsuya restaurant in Brentwood, California, and nowhere to be seen was Crystal Harris and the outlet suspected she was not invited to the meal.

Following Hugh Hefner’s death, his second wife, Kimberly Conrad, was photographed driving away from the infamous Playboy Mansion with their 27-year-old son, Marston Hefner, in the passenger’s seat and her mother seated in the backseat.

Since Hugh Hefner’s death was confirmed, Crystal Harris has been making headlines due to her potential inheritance. As fans may have seen, initial reports claimed the model would get nothing while more recent reports have suggested that she will be awarded with $5 million and the ownership of a home in the Hollywood Hills.

While Hugh Hefner remained active on social media in the months leading up to his death, the Daily Mail revealed earlier this week that Crystal Harris recently deleted her Instagram account and her Twitter account has been marked as private, meaning that only those she accepts can see her updates.

Although Crystal Harris hasn’t been seen or heard from since the death of her late husband days ago, the majority of his immediate family has been seen and Cooper Hefner released a statement about his father shortly after his passing.

In addition to Hugh Hefner’s family members, several former Playboy models and Playmates have spoken out about their time with the publisher and many of them have posted images on Instagram and Twitter.

Hugh Hefner will be laid to rest at the Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery alongside Playboy’s very first model, Marilyn Monroe.

