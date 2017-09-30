LL Cool J Calls President Trump A ‘Distraction,’ He Is Glad He Is Not Attending Kennedy Center Honors

President Donald Trump announced that he will not be attending the annual Kennedy Center Honors this winter, and LL Cool J couldn’t be happier. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the hip-hop star said he was glad Trump won’t be in attendance and that he would have only been a big distraction from the ceremony.

According to Entertainment Weekly, LL Cool J will be the first artist from hip-hop to be honored at the event. The rapper told DeGeneres that he’s happy that everyone can focus on the award and not be worried about getting political. In fact, LL Cool J wasn’t even sure he’d go if Trump made an appearance. Although the singer is happy that Trump isn’t attending, he did address the current state of politics in America.

LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith, explained how it is important that we all trust our elected officials and unite for common causes. The hip-hop star believes our political differences are driving the nation apart and that we’ve lost our connection with one another. He also shared how everyone has the right to do and say whatever they want and that we shouldn’t criticize others for their ideologies.

DeGeneres then pointed out that we all live on the same planet and the NCIS L.A. star couldn’t agree more.

Rolling Stone reports that LL Cool J was thankful for receiving the honor and representing hip-hop culture at the prestigious event. He also believes his award will open the door for other artists in his genre to be honored at the ceremony in years to come. The 4oth Kennedy Center Honors will be held on December 3 in Washington, D.C., at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Apart from LL Cool J, other honorees include Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan, Carmen de Lavallade, and Norman Lear. The ceremony will air on CBS starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Trump has not responded to LL Cool J’s recent comments about the ceremony. Trump and his wife, Melania, announced their absence from the event two weeks after the honorees were named.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]