Crystal Harris Will Reportedly Expose Hef’s A-List Conquests To Boost Net Worth As Final Photos Hit The Web

Crystal Harris reportedly has friends of her late husband, Hugh Hefner, concerned that she could soon expose his A-list conquests.

According to a new report, those close to the iconic magazine publisher are worried that she may sell stories about Hugh Hefner’s private life and secret heath conditions in an effort to bump up her net worth and raise her profile.

“The offers are already flooding in from U.S. media to hear from [Crystal Harris],” an insider told the Daily Star on September 30.

The source went on to reveal that while Hugh Hefner, who is rumored to have engaged in secret affairs with the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Anna Nicole Smith, has remained a gentlemen about his time with the famous women, Crystal Harris reportedly does not have the same outlook and could blurt out his secrets.

While several former girlfriends and family members of Hugh Hefner, including his son Cooper, have released statements about his passing, his wife, Crystal Harris, has remained completely silent and her whereabouts are currently unknown.

Prior to Crystal Harris, Hugh Hefner was married twice. As fans may recall, Hefner married his first wife, Mildred Williams, the mother of his daughter Christie and son David, in 1949 and remained married to her until 1959. Then, in 1989, Hefner married Kimberly Conrad, the mother of his sons Cooper and Marston, and the former couple divorced in 2010.

A post shared by Cooper Hefner (@cooperbhefner) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

In other Hugh Hefner news, the Mirror shared the final photos of the late publisher with readers on September 30, and in one particular photo, Hefner was seen looking quite frail as he attempted to walk around with the help of a walker and an aide following closely behind. According to the report, the photo was taken in January of this year.

Other final photos of Hugh Hefner included his loved ones and wife, Crystal Harris, who he married in December, 2012.

In April of this year, Hugh Hefner posted a photo of himself and Crystal Harris celebrating his 91st birthday together before posting an image of himself and his sons, Cooper and Marston, weeks later as they celebrated Father’s Day with a game of backgammon.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]