‘Made In Abyss’ Season 2 Release Date: ‘Made In Abyss’ Manga Enough For A Second Season Of ‘MiA’ Anime?

Fans looking forward to the Made In Abyss Season 2 release must really enjoy staring down into the depths. But will the Curse Of The Abyss look back? Reaching the bottom of the Abyss will definitely require a second season and the good news is that the source material for the story is still ongoing.

“To the challengers who shall devote themselves to the Abyss, which even darkness itself cannot reach, the Abyss shall give you all. Life, death, curses and blessings. The entirety of it all. At the end of your journey, what shall be the closure that you obtain?”

Those looking for such closure will need to turn to the Made In Abyss manga. The story by writer Akihito Tsukushi has been serialized online by Web Comic Gamma since October of 2012. As of July of 2017, the manga is currently up to Made In Abyss Volume 6 with Volume 7 currently yet to be announced.

Sentai Filmworks has the license for the Made In Abyss anime. English sub watchers in the United States need to subscribe to Amazon Anime Strike, while those outside the U.S. can download episodes streaming from HIDIVE.

The Made In Abyss English translation of the manga is being handled by Seven Seas Entertainment. Unfortunately, none of the volumes have been released yet although the first volume is scheduled for January 2, 2018, and the second volume for April 24, 2018.

Made In Abyss Manga Enough Chapters For Second Season Of Anime?

The care with which anime studio Kinema Citrus treated the Made In Abyss anime adaptation was evident from the first episode. The art is easily the best of the season and the soundtrack creates an environment that inspires excitement and feelings in the audience.

In a season littered with anime adaptations that hurriedly stomped through the source material, this anime is a gem simply because it remains faithful to the manga most of the time. However, there will always be those who recommend starting reading from the first chapter since the anime only partially adapted Chapters 1, 2, 6, 7, 18, and 23 (the remainder were fully adapted up through Chapter 25). Still, Kinema Citrus went the extra mile by providing a double-length Made In Abyss episode 13.

This final episode of the season corresponds to the first half of Made In Abyss manga chapter 26, which is found in the beginning of Volume 4. The good news is that there is barely enough source material for Made In Abyss Season 2. All in all, the six volumes provide 42 chapters so it should be possible to create a second season assuming the studio goes with 12 standard length episodes.

The author generally completes enough chapters for one tankobon volume per year, although two volumes were released in 2016. The online chapters are often released on a monthly basis but, otherwise, the schedule is “when it’s done.” (Let’s just hope the mangaka does not spend too much time playing Splatoon in 2018.)

Made In Abyss Season 2 Release Date

As of this publishing, anime production company Kinema Citrus has not announced anything official about the Made In Abyss Season 2 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel’s premiere is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the Made In Abyss Season 2 air date may occur.

Like many anime, the future of the anime probably relies on the Made In Abyss manga sales. The Made In Abyss Blu-Ray is being split into two volumes, each with half of the first season. The first volume is being released on October 25, 2017, and the second volume is set for December 22, 2017.

Made In Abyss Season 2 Spoilers

The Abyss is deep. Very deep. According to the latest available maps, the Abyss is about double the depth of the Mariana Trench and it just keeps going. The deepest point, The Final Maelstrom, might be where Reg came from at the very bottom.

The fifth layer, the Sea Of Corpses, is the precipice upon which humanity is barely retained. It is there that Bondrewd has established Idofront as the forward base and elevator to the sixth layer, the Capital Of The Unreturned. Known as the point of no return, White Whistles who venture past this threshold have given up on ever returning to the surface and both Riko and Reg have accepted this fate.

The Capital of the Unreturned is oddly malformed even in the architecture, with buildings twisting and turning like tree roots. Stairways will lead to nowhere like something out of the art of M.C. Escher. Clocktowers stand upside down and flimsy stilts hold up structures in a seemingly impossible fashion.

Humans turned into creatures by the Curse Of The Abyss within the sixth layer have been named Narehate by Delvers. Horrifying mutations like Mitty who venture to higher layer are often put out of their misery (anybody wants a Mitty plushy?), but others manage to live out their lives in the Narehate Village of Ilblu. For example, Majikajya is the first Narehate to greet Riko, Reg, and Nanachi when they enter the sixth layer and he can communicate using human speech despite being disfigured beyond any human form.

The Narehate Village actually has a market economy and Majikajya explains how the mutated humans now use what they call Value as a currency. Powerful artifacts, of course, have values, but so do items with sentimental value. In the case of Majikajya, he values scents and his body is a container which can contain smells.

There’s also Faputa, called the Princess of the Narehate because she’s beloved by the inhabitants of the village. She’s quite hyper and wild, talking to herself in first person speech, and has difficulty communicating effectively with humans. However, she can use the immense strength provide by her six, furry limbs to move freely around the sixth layer, unlike the rest of the residents of Ilblu.

What’s more, Faputa apparently met Reg at some point in the past. The humanoid robot boy may not remember Faputa, but she has a seemingly close relationship with Reg and is very possessive of the so-called Treasure of the Deep.

In the final scene of the anime, audiences saw Bondrewd so it should be no surprise that the second season will focus on the origins of the so-called “Lord Of Dawn” and other new characters surrounding the legendary White Whistle. No longer even human, this Delver of the Abyss can escape death by transferring his head to a new host. He’s even capable of using an artifact called the Zoaholic to spread his consciousness to multiple bodies.

Due to his horrific experiments undertaken in the name of knowledge, Bondrewd has earned the dubious nickname of “Best Dad” by fans of the series. One of his “children” is the adopted daughter Prushka, who was born in the Abyss and has never been to the surface. As an infant, she was cursed with an unstable mind due to the afflictions of the fourth layer, but Bondrewd raised her from a small child until she eventually recovered. He treated her like a real daughter and even gave her a pet named Meinya.

Prushka should be introduced to anime audiences early on in Made In Abyss Season 2 since she first appears in Chapter 28 of the manga. The adventurous girl enjoys going exploring behind her father’s back and can even climb the stairs on Idofront while suffering the curse of the fifth layer. At one point in the manga, Prushka calls Bondrewd the “best dad ever” and is very devoted to him despite what he has in store for her.

Seeing such a cute new character should give audiences hope, but the true brutality of the Abyss is that it’s where hope goes to die. Let’s just hope the same cannot be said for the future release of the anime Made In Abyss Season 2.

