Joe Biden Tweets Touching Message To Fellow Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Yesterday, Julia Louis-Dreyfus shocked the entertainment world by sharing her breast cancer diagnosis on Instagram. It was an announcement no one saw coming and distraught fans shared their condolences in the comment section and dedicated posts to her. One friend’s tribute Twitter post stuck out among the rest. Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted a touching message to his friend just hours after her announcement.

The Veep actress is fresh off her 11th Emmy win and no one was expecting such sad news after she broke Emmy history. She captioned her post “Just as you thought…” and then shared her diagnosis with fans. The post has already received over 207 thousand likes and has over 16 thousand comments. Fans and celebrities alike are wishing Julia well, but Joe Biden’s message has taken the spotlight.

He sent his love from his family and wished his fellow Veep well. In addition to the tweet was a fun photo from their spoof video for the 2014 White House Correspondents Dinner noted by The Huffington Post. His tweet has received lots of love from fans as well and has an astounding 388 thousand likes! It’s one of Biden’s most popular posts to date having being retweeted over 70 thousand times.

We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia. pic.twitter.com/JP0c2wtrJ6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 28, 2017

Julia saw the former VP’s tweet and responded with love back to Joe and his family. The message Joe sent was especially touching since he and his wife lost their son Beau to brain cancer in 2015. They launched the Biden Cancer initiative for research and care shortly after his passing.

.@JoeBiden yes we do. Love back to all of you https://t.co/Vgwm0Vxgsc — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 28, 2017

Biden joins celebrities like Olivia Munn, Rita Wilson, Anna Kendrick, Rosie O’Donnell, and Seinfeld costar Jason Alexander who have all shared their support on social media. Fellow breast cancer survivors Wanda Sykes and Christina Applegate also offered their support to the talented star.

Just when you thought… A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

Julia-Louis Dreyfus is being praised for how she chose to announce her diagnosis. Her post wasn’t just about what was wrong with her, but how the country needs universal health care to help those men and women who aren’t as lucky as she is to have great insurance. Julia, as many actors, are members of a union and are protected when unfortunate incidents like this arise. It was extremely telling of her character as a person to use her misfortune to bring change for others.

[Featured Image by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images]