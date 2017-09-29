‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Release Date Confirmed In ‘Shonen Jump’: ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ Anime In 2018?

The My Hero Academia Season 3 release date has officially been confirmed to be in the planning stages by Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The announcement comes out just as Episode 25 of the Boku no Hero Academia anime is about to air in Japan. But how many episodes will the third season be in comparison to the My Hero Academia manga?

Manga author Kohei Horikoshi started the Boku no Hero Academia manga back in 2014 and has released 15 volumes as of this article’s publishing. Issue 44 of Weekly Shonen Jump is not supposed to come out until next week, but some MHA fans leaked one of the announcement pages ahead of the airing of My Hero Academia Season 2 Episode 25 (or Episode 38 if you’re counting from the beginning).

The only detail confirmed at this time is that production of the third season has been greenlit. As of this publishing, anime production company Bones has not announced anything official about the Boku no Hero Academia Season 3 release date. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when My Hero Academia Season 3 may come out.

It is possible Bones may give anime audiences a hint about the MHA Season 3 release date by using an end card for the second season’s finale. Even if they don’t, since the prior seasons both aired during spring anime seasons, it’s reasonable to predict that the third season of MHA will start airing in April of 2018.

Warning: The following information contains mild spoilers.

The pacing of previous seasons serves as a guideline for how My Hero Academia Season 3 may end up adapting the manga source material. The ratio of manga chapters to anime episodes is roughly two-to-one so it seems likely the third season will cover the School Trip, Hideout Raid, and Hero License Exam story arcs since they number 45 chapters combined. That’s not quite enough for 25 episodes, but since writer Horikoshi provided canon story material for filler episodes in the second season, it seems reasonable that Boku no Hero Academia Season 3 will be handled the same way.

If readers desire more in-depth spoilers, please check out the previous article about the My Hero Academia Season 3 release date by the Inquisitr.

[Image by Bones/My Hero Academia Anime TV Promo]