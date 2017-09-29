Kenya Moore Focused On ‘Slaying’ Her Career: Is A Baby On The Way?

Kenya Moore surprised everyone when she got married to a man named Marc Daly recently, as she hadn’t mentioned him at all to the press or on social media. Instead, she had been talking about her haircare products and growing her personal brand as the previous season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta wrapped earlier this year. As Kenya kept talking about domestic abuse, Matt Jordan, and how her haircare products were being distributed around the country, she was keeping a major secret from fans. While some may have thought that she was planning on having a baby on her own, others wondered if she had found love again.

Even these days, Kenya isn’t really talking about her new husband. Many would argue that she has signed onto a reality television show, so she should share her life with her fans. But her husband supposedly doesn’t want to be on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Perhaps this could mean that any child she does have with her husband could be left out of the show completely. According to a new Instagram post, Kenya Moore is now revealing that she’s busy slaying and it is possible that she means her career. She’s often talking about how proud she is of herself and how far she’s come over the past few years.

Had to lay down after slaying all day ???? #kenyamoore #slayday #chocolatebarbie photo credit @cynthiabailey10 A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Sep 25, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

In response to her post, her fans revealed she looked beautiful and that marriage looked good on her. But a few of them also inquired about a baby now that she was married. Kenya doesn’t reply to her fans on Instagram, so they won’t learn about her plans to have a baby on social media. Even though Moore is focused on her career these days, she could be thinking about a baby. It’s no secret that Kenya is in her 40s and her chances of having a successful pregnancy are getting smaller. Moore has previously discussed the idea of having a baby on her own while filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta. While she really did want to get engaged and have children with Walter Jackson, Kenya’s family was not pleased about the idea. They wanted her to be in a committed relationship and have a man present to be a father.

What do you think about Kenya Moore posting about slaying her career, while fans want her to have a baby?

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival]