Michael Schumacher Health Update: Formula 1 Legend Might Be Transferred To US; Racer’s F2001 Up For Auction

Many fans remain clueless about the latest health condition of Michael Schumacher. The Formula 1 legend’s family had been keeping details about his health under wraps for years. Recently, new reports claim that the German racer would be transported in Texas, United States, for an advanced treatment.

The Sun reported that Michael Schumacher might be flown to their cattle ranch in the Lone Star State from his family home near Lake Geneva in Switzerland. The athlete’s wife, Corinna, reportedly decided to try a new kind of treatment for her husband, who was bed-ridden since 2013. The news came after the Halver-native met a brain injury specialist named Dr. Mark Meeks.

The publication claimed Dr. Meeks could possibly be a new hope for Michael Schumacher. The specialist even told Expressen that he could help alleviate the present health condition because of his extensive experience in handling trauma patients. “There is probably no clinic in Europe that handles as many cases as we do,” he went on.

For starters, Michael Schumacher suffered a severe head injury after hitting his head on a rock in the French Alps in 2013. The German racing driver was left in a coma following the life-threatening accident. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion underwent two operations and left Grenoble Hospital in 2014.

No other details about the alleged transfer have been made public as of yet. Corinna has yet to confirm or deny these reports. Hence, avid followers of Michael Schumacher should take these reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Michael celebrates after winning the United States Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 28/9/2003. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting pic.twitter.com/s8fcJ6caCW — Michael Schumacher (@schumacher) September 28, 2017

Meanwhile, Express reported that the historic Formula 1 Ferrari vehicle of Michael Schumacher is currently up for sale at auction. Now Sotheby’s revealed that it would vend the German racer’s title-winning car at its upcoming auction event on Nov. 16 in New York City.

Michael during qualifying at the U.S. Grand Prix on 23/9/2000 at which he secured the pole position. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting pic.twitter.com/m4338FQqHy — Michael Schumacher (@schumacher) September 24, 2017

Using the Ferrari F2001, the husband of Corinna was able to earn his fifth Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2001. Michael Schumacher also drove the car when he got his fourth title at Hungarian Grand Prix. Tagged as the “most significant and valuable competition car in any collection worldwide,” the F2001 could fetch over 3 million euros.

Michael rides a bicycle on the track in Singapore on 20/9/2012 in preparation for the @F1 Grand Prix. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting pic.twitter.com/iFcvvGsn12 — Michael Schumacher (@schumacher) September 20, 2017

[Featured Image by Clive Mason/Getty Images]