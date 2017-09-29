Kim Kardashian Instagram Confirms Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, And Her Own Baby And Pregnancy News?

Kim Kardashian may have confirmed all those rumors about her own third baby, along with Kylie Jenner’s and Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy, with a single Instagram photo and caption. While Kim has become known for stealing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) Instagram spotlight with photos of her own sizzling body, Kardashian is now suspected of taking center stage by dropping clues about her third baby via surrogate and sisters’ pregnancy.

Kim Kardashian Confirms All 3 ‘KUWTK’ Babies In One Cryptic Clue?

Bustle pointed out to readers that Kim never makes a social media move without careful calculation. Consequently, after looking through Kardashian’s past Instagram photos and captions, it appears that Kim confirmed all three Keeping Up With The Kardashians baby bump and pregnancy rumors in one single cryptic clue.

Rumors about Khloe’s, Kylie’s and Kim’s babies continue to soar. But the publication detected what seems like a huge hint that’s been hiding until now.

“As speculation around the rumored Kardashian pregnancies wears on, it looks like the biggest clue may have been hiding in plain sight: on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram.”

Travel back to September 3. That’s the date of the mysterious photo that Kardashian posted that is now thought to contain her cryptic clue about Khloe’s and Jenner’s babies. Even though Kim is thought to have confirmed her own third baby via surrogate in a Keeping Up With The Kardashians promo, her early September photo may have been her first actual confirmation. But did Kardashian also hide hints of Kylie Jenner’s and Khloe’s alleged pregnancies in that same picture and caption?

What Do Fans Know About Khloe, Kim, And Kylie Baby Rumors?

Bustle also noted that even though Khloe Kardashian and Kylie have avoided elaborate explanations for those pregnancy rumors, fans have concluded from multiple reports that the sisters are pregnant. Jenner’s baby daddy is reportedly rapper Travis Scott, while Kardashian’s baby father is allegedly Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

As always, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan’s mom and manager Kris Jenner managed to have the perfect response to all the rumors.

“[Kylie Jenner has] not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening.”

On Twitter, Kim described some of the stories about Jenner’s pregnancy as “fake” but neither confirmed nor denied the baby rumors. That leaves Instagram, where the biggest clue about the Kardashian sisters’ and Kylie’s baby may have been hiding in plain sight.

Kim Kardashian Posts Clues In Caption: Photo’s Worth A Thousand Rumors

Think a photo’s worth a thousand words? Kim seems to believe in the power of a caption combined with a picture. Bustle bounced back any speculation that Kardashian’s highly scrutinized photo and caption involving all three sisters just happened to coincide with the pregnancy rumors, noting that the Instagram seems “a little too spot-on to be merely a coincidence.”

The 3 of us… A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 3, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

The image that Kim posted shows Kardashian, Khloe, and Kylie relaxing by the pool. But it’s the caption and the dots that are thought to add up to baby news.

“The 3 of us…,” wrote Kim.

Filling in the blank after the ellipsis, fans think that Kardashian wanted to write that the three sisters are all expecting babies, noted Bustle.

“It seems nearly improbable that Kim just so happened to post a snapshot of the three of them just weeks before all this baby news surfaced…That ellipsis can speak volumes.”

Fans have been flocking to that tell-all photo and caption to agree.

“R u all pregnant?” asked one fan.

“The three expecting babies,” agreed another follower.

Kylie Jenner Clues

Bustle pointed out that Kylie has offered her own clues about having a baby sooner rather than later, making it not that improbable that Jenner has decided to begin having kids at age 20. Kylie also has reportedly toned down her social media and stepped away from the spotlight, leaving big sister Kim to do the honors.

Just as Kardashian has shared clues in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians promo, Khloe confessed during the season 9 finale of KUWTK that she had stopped taking birth control. But just like Jenner, it appears that she left it up to Kim to drop the biggest clue of all on Instagram.

What do you think? Did Kim Kardashian give away the secret in a single Instagram post that she, Kylie Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian are all expecting babies at the same time? Post your views below.

