Many fans are thrilled for the upcoming High School Musical 4 movie. Because of this, devoted followers of the American romantic musical film franchise cannot help but make their own predictions and theories about the imminent fourth installment. In fact, a fake trailer made rounds online two months ago and it sparked speculation that the original cast might be reunited in the movie.

With a slow version of “What I’ve Been Looking For” track playing in the background, the fan-made High School Musical 4 teaser featured what the former Wildcats are up to a decade since they graduated from East High. The trending video also showed Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) saying he misses Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens), Ryan Evans (Lucas Grabeel) talking about fatherhood and marriage, and Taylor McKessie (Monique Coleman) giving advice to a friend. Sharpay Evans (Ashley Tisdale) and Chad Danforth (Corbin Bleu) were also seen in the clip.

During an interview with Young Hollywood, Vanessa Hudgens revealed what she felt after watching the fake High School Musical 4 trailer. The 28-year-old American singer-actress told the publication that she was very impressed by it. The ex-girlfriend of Zac Efron revealed she first saw the clip on Monique Coleman’s Instagram feed and she totally loved it.

“I saw it on Monique [Coleman]’s Instagram, actually. I kind of died [watching it]. I loved it.”

Vanessa added she and Ashley Tisdale even discussed it over dinner. Just like her, she revealed the wife of Christopher French liked the fan-made High School Musical 4 video. “I had dinner with Ashley [Tisdale] that night after watching it and I was like ‘Babe, did you see this? It’s insane.’ She was like ‘Oh my God, yea. If we did that movie, I’d do that movie,'” the Spring Breakers star said.

Speaking with E! News in March, Vanessa Hudgens revealed that she is not reprising her role in the upcoming High School Musical 4 movie. The actress told the news outlet that she’s too old for the film. At the same time, she is thrilled to see what the new installment could offer to the viewers.

“I could be a teacher, but I refuse to be a teacher! I’m still a teenager at heart. So probably not with me, but I’m excited to see what they whip together.”

Meanwhile, Monique Coleman previously revealed to AfterBuzz TV that she is willing to make a cameo appearance in High School Musical 4. “Honestly, I would do that movie!” she stated. Aside from the Orangeburg-native actress, Lucas Grabeel also expressed his interest in joining the movie.

Disney has yet to announce the official premiere date of High School Musical 4. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about the much-anticipated Disney movie.

