‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Discusses Being A Mother Of Three: Is She Still Struggling To Find A Baby Name?

Kailyn Lowry claims that adjusting to life as a mother of three has been more difficult than the adjustment she made after going from one child to two.

During a new interview with Us Weekly magazine, which was shared by the outlet’s official Twitter page on September 28, the Teen Mom 2 star said she was exhausted weeks after welcoming her third son, “Baby Lo,” but overall doing pretty well.

As the reality star explained, she’s been nursing for the first several weeks, and because of that, she never has a free hand. In addition, she’s often forced to wake up her new baby when its time to take her boys to school or one of their extracurricular activities.

While Kailyn Lowry does have the help of her older children’s fathers, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, has a busy schedule of work and school. As fans will recall, Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third child with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez early last month after splitting several months before his arrival.

Continuing on to Us Weekly magazine, Kailyn Lowry said that while she previously selected a baby name for her son and began referring to the boy by the name, she changed her mind and started to struggle to find something that would work better.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 27, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

Kailyn Lowry discussed her relationship with Chris Lopez during the interview as well, and told Us Weekly magazine that she and Lopez still don’t live together. So, while Lopez does spend time with his baby boy, his visits have been “sporadic.”

Kailyn Lowry was asked about the possibility of reuniting with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, but quickly shot down the idea and said their split is only still hard for him. As fans know, Marroquin didn’t want his marriage to end and attempted to save their relationship months after they parted ways.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, as well as her co-stars Briana DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]