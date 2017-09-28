Backstage News On Why EMMA Missed A Recent Episode Of Raw

Many people were puzzled of why EMMA missed the go-home episode of Raw leading to her opportunity to become Women’s Champion. Perhaps out of any other competitor, EMMA needed the most momentum, due to her roller coaster journey with the company.

On top of multiple injuries that had left her sidelined for months each time, EMMA has struggled to break through the proverbial glass ceiling as far as being pushed as a top female talent. Typically, she comes out on the losing end of the match, further damaging her character. However, to add more depth to the title match at No Mercy, she earned the opportunity to potentially win the title.

Unfortunately, EMMA was unable to win the championship, and was on the losing end of the tag team match with Nia Jax against Bayley and Sasha Banks on the most recent episode of Raw.

Although being absent for the final episode of Raw before No Mercy seemed to make little sense, there was reportedly a valuable reason why she was not in attendance. According to a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, EMMA was not in attendance due to WWE allowing her to stay longer in Australia to spend time with her family and friends.

During that time, WWE visited the country to host a weekend of Live Events, which she received a hero’s welcome in her native land. EMMA thanked her native country for the support.

Another incredible tour of the homeland done! Thank you for the love and support Australia, I had a blast! #WWE ???????? pic.twitter.com/IvPNdqPL5R — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) September 16, 2017

As a result of her success working for the SHIMMER promotion, EMMA started her wrestling journey under the WWE umbrella for Florida Championship Wrestling in 2012. FCW would soon merge to NXT, and she would win her first match of the rebranding by defeating Paige and Audrey Marie. She would compete in multiple matches teaming with Paige, before forming an alliance with Summer Rae and eventually breaking out on her own.

Her success in NXT led to a main roster alliance with Santino Marella. However, her time on the main roster did not last very long, and she was later repackaged as a heel during her return to NXT. She returned to the main roster shortly before WrestleMania 32.

