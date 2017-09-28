Katie Holmes: Why Her Daughter, Suri, Doesn’t Care About Father Tom Being Absent Over Scientology Rules

Katie Holmes is somewhat relieved that her daughter, Suri, no longer asks about Tom Cruise, it’s been alleged.

The actress has noticed how the 11-year-old seems to have forgotten about her famous father, whom she used to ask for all the time. Now, because of his noticeable absence in her life, Suri has stopped mentioning his name.

According to Life & Style, as cited by Hollywood Life, Katie Holmes thinks that Suri forgetting about her father is the best thing that could have happened in their family, simply because Holmes wouldn’t want her daughter to feel disappointed when stressing that Tom most likely won’t ever share a relationship with her.

It’s believed that after Katie’s divorce filing back in 2012, Tom was allegedly forced to distance himself from Holmes and his daughter, whom the actress had removed from the Scientology religion in the midst of moving out of the home she shared with the Hollywood star.

It’s been five years, and from what’s been gathered, Cruise has only seen his daughter a handful of times. Recently, he has allegedly failed to even make one visit.

Insiders stress that Suri was always asking about her father, but as time passed, Katie Holmes is now in a place where Tom Cruise’s name won’t even come up in a conversation, and she’s beyond relieved.

Katie Holmes believes that her daughter is well aware her father won’t play an important role in her life as she continues to mature in life, and the more prominent his absence becomes, the more she will learn about his association with Scientology.

Katie doesn’t want to talk down about the religion, and she will let Suri figure it out herself, but the supposed fact that Tom has not stayed in contact with his biological daughter has given Holmes enough reason to believe that there’ll never be a relationship between father and daughter.

News of Katie Holmes feeling relieved about Suri no longer asking for Tom comes just one month after the actress confirmed she is dating her longtime friend, Jamie Foxx.

The duo has been romantically linked to one another since 2014, but only last month, they decided to go public with their romance.

