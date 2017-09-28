Jill Duggar Dillard’s Husband, Derick Dillard, Slammed For Supporting Controversial Politician

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, seem to be unable to escape controversy as of late. The pair have been under fire for Derick’s transphobic comments about fellow TLC star and trans teen Jazz Jennings, purposefully misgendering her and stating that God decides gender. He has also been under fire for his support for president Donald Trump, in addition to congratulating NFL players who refused to kneel for the national anthem. Some critics of the couple even went as far as to call him a “privileged white dude” who had “no business commenting on these issues.”

Derick recently ruffled feathers on his social media by congratulating Roy Moore in the U.S. State Senate primaries victory in Alabama. While the tweet may seem innocuous, Derick and Jill’s critics pointed out that Roy Moore is staunchly conservative, which is no doubt in line with the Duggar’s point of view. Roy Moore has compared bestiality to homosexuality and stated that he feels all homosexuals should be arrested. He also believes humans evolved from snakes and has stated that Islam is not a real religion. Moore has also been caught calling Asians “yellow” and Native Americans “red,” both of which are racial slurs.

Jill Duggar Dillard, however, has remained silent on the matter, yet Derick has continued to put his foot in his mouth via social media.

#littlehappyfamilyof4 #soblessed #boymom

Although Jill Duggar Dillard has remained silent on politics, it doesn’t mean the mother-of-two has been exempt from criticism of the public. Instead, Jill has faced harsh judgment for asking for money from her fans in order to continue their mission in Arkansas. The pair began their young family in Central America but decided to leave the mission for undisclosed reasons. Some believe that the couple were fired after Derick expressed his bigoted views about Jazz Jennings.

The couple are no strangers to controversy in general. Recently, they received flack for giving their son, Samuel Scott, a tortilla to wear on his head. Some believe this was in lieu of sunblock, but it is impossible to tell. Jill’s younger sister, Jessa Duggar Seewald, often gets flack and unwanted opinions from fans and viewers on how to raise her children.

